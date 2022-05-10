8 free agents who would fit perfectly into Preston North End’s squad

After a 13th placed finish in the Championship for the 2021-22 season, Preston North End will be looking to improve upon that under Ryan Lowe.

Lowe came to Deepdale in December to replace the outgoing Frankie McAvoy, and whilst the Lilywhites may have been on the wrong end of some thumpings in that time, the general consensus is that North End have been better to watch.

Since his arrival at PNE, Lowe has only brought one player to the club in the form of Cameron Archer on loan, but that’s set to be different in the next couple of months as with a whole host of players being released upon the expiry of their contracts, many fresh faces are set to be welcomed to Deepdale.

Talking about summer recruitment recently, Lowe pointed towards the good work that both Luton Town and Huddersfield Town had done on miniscule budgets, with an emphasis being placed on Championship experience.

With that in mind, let’s look at EIGHT free agents going into the summer that would fit well into North End’s current squad of contracted players.