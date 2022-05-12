8 free agents who would fit perfectly into Portsmouth’s squad

The summer transfer window will be an intriguing one at Portsmouth, with the club again looking to win promotion back to the Championship next season.

A tenth place finish in League One means that Pompey are now facing another campaign in third-tier, despite showing plenty of promise at times during the season just gone.

However, it is likely that several players will be moving from Fratton Park over the course of the summer, and they will of course, need to be replaced, if Pompey are to be competitive again next time around.

While that could see the club invest in certain signings, it should not be forgotten that there are a number of players out of contract this summer, who could also be more than useful additions at Fratton Park, for a much reduced financial cost.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at eight players who are set to become free agents this summer, who could be useful signings for Portsmouth.