8 free agents who would fit perfectly into Peterborough United’s squad

After suffering relegation from the Championship last month, it will be interesting to see how Peterborough United fare in League One later this year.

Having secured an immediate return to the second-tier during his time in charge of Hull City, Grant McCann will be determined to replicate this feat at the Weston Homes Stadium.

McCann has already decided to make some alterations to his squad ahead of the upcoming transfer window as David Cornell, Serhat Tasdemir and Kyle Barker are all set to leave Posh when their contracts expire.

Meanwhile, Peterborough are set to listen to offers for Christy Pym, Mark Beevers, Ryan Broom, Idris Kanu and Jorge Grant this summer.

Whereas McCann may be keen to splash the cash on some classy opercreaators this summer, he may also find it beneficial to turn to the free-agency market for inspiration.

Here, we have decided to take a look at eight soon-to-be free agents who we believe would fit perfectly into Peterborough’s squad…