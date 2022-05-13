8 free agents who would fit perfectly into Nottingham Forest’s squad

What a season it has ended up being for Nottingham Forest, with Steve Cooper doing a brilliant job in charge of the Reds.

When he took over from Chris Hughton earlier on in the season, the Reds had genuine fears of dropping out of the Sky Bet Championship, such was their sub-par form.

Wind forward a matter of months, though, and Cooper now has Forest in with a chance of winning promotion to the Premier League at long last, with them in the play-offs this season.

They did, of course, almost have a chance to go up automatically but a contentious game with AFC Bournemouth did not go their way, and so they’ll have to go via the play-offs if they are to go up.

That said, then, full focus will be on trying to achieve promotion in the coming weeks but the club will also be thinking about where they might be able to add to their squad in the summer window.

That said, then, we’re looking at 8 players who are set to be available for free that might be of interest…