8 free agents who would fit perfectly into Middlesbrough’s squad

Middlesbrough have done well under the management of Chris Wilder this season both in the league and with an impressive FA Cup run too.

However, the play-offs were just a step too far for Middlesbrough this season and they finished seventh in the league, eventually five points from the play-offs.

On the final day of the season, Boro were on the wrong end of a 4-1 result against Preston North End which may have been a sign of how much work they have to do to get themselves into a better shape for next season.

Wilder will have big aspirations for his side over the summer and will be looking to improve them enough to get them over the line and into the promotion race next season.

Although they already have a good squad, the competition in the Championship next season is only likely to improve and therefore Boro will have to account for that in their summer business.

Here, we take a look at eight free agents who would fit into the Middlesbrough squad.