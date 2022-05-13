8 free agents who would fit perfectly into Ipswich Town’s squad

Ipswich Town certainly will not look back at their 2021/22 campaign fondly.

Ending the season sitting 11th in League One, it was a below par campaign for the Tractor Boys, who until just a few weeks ago, had hopes of a play-off place.

In reality, the damage was done early in the season under former boss Paul Cook, and in Kieran McKenna, the club appear to be heading in the right direction.

With his first summer transfer window in charge, there is no doubt that the Northern Irishman will be looking to make changes this summer as he attempts to put his own stamp on the squad of players that he inherited.

With finances tight in League One, one place McKenna could potentially look to for some of his acquisitions is the free agent market, with a number of talented players available on a free this summer.

Here, we’ve picked out eight players on expiring contracts, according to Transfermarkt, that we think could fit perfectly into the Tractor Boys’ squad.