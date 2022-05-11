8 free agents who would fit perfectly into Hull City’s squad

Hull City will be a very interesting team to follow in their first summer transfer window under Acun Ilicali’s ownership.

The Tigers achieved a respectable 19th placed finish in their first campaign in the Championship since winning the League One title in 2020/21.

Hull finished the season with a 14 point cushion over the relegation zone, but did appear to stutter a little after Shota Arveladze replaced Grant McCann in the dugout.

The Georgian’s capabilities at Championship level will be assessed to a greater extent in the opening months of next season, with a transfer window and pre-season behind him.

With Reading and Birmingham City edging towards worrying seasons, Hull may receive some favours from the teams around them next season, but they certainly need to improve their squad and performance levels to feel confident heading into 2022/23.

Here, we have taken a look at eight free agents who would fit perfectly into Hull City’s squad…