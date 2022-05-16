8 free agents who would fit perfectly into Fulham’s squad

Fulham head into the Premier League with their tails up after a hugely successful season in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Lilywhites really were a cut above the rest of the league in 2021/22, with them scoring goals for fun and brushing a number of teams aside with ease.

The challenge for Fulham, though, is to get to a point in the Premier League where they are established in the top-flight once more, after seasons of bouncing between the two divisions.

With that said, then, the summer transfer window is hugely important to Marco Silva and his recruitment team, and it remains to be seen who they target in the market to try and improve their squad.

Could they be interested in dipping into the free agent market, then? We’ve taken a look at eight players whose contracts are coming to a close that might be worth considering for the upcoming window…