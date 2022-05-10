8 free agents who would fit perfectly into Coventry City’s squad

Coventry City had a relatively good campaign in 2021/22.

In the end they missed out on a play-off place, but the Sky Blues still finished a respectable 12th place in the Championship standings.

With star performances from the likes of Gustavo Hamer, Viktor Gyokeres and Callum O’Hare, there is bound extensive transfer rumours linking them away from the club this summer, but, if Coventry can keep hold of them, they are in a great position heading into next season.

With a few additions here and there, the Sky Blues have the potential to finish even higher next season and bringing in additions doesn’t necessarily mean having to spend big money.

There are a whole host of quality free agents out there this summer, with a number of good championship players finding their contract running out at the end of June, according to Transfermarkt.

Here, we’ve tried to pick out eight of them that could fit in well at Coventry City next season.