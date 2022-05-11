8 free agents who would fit perfectly into Charlton Athletic’s squad

Charlton Athletic are heading into a very important summer transfer window to improve on their disappointing 13th placed finish in League One.

The club’s retained list was published on Tuesday afternoon, giving supporters and other clubs food for thought in terms of what areas in the squad will be addressed this summer.

The Addicks released Conor Washington and Jason Pearce along with a few other players who had been out of favour for an extended period of the season, while one-year extensions were triggered in the contracts of Nathan Harness, Josh Davison, Ryan Inniss and Jake Forster-Caskey.

Negotiations are ongoing with Ben Purrington regarding a new contract, with the Addicks looking very light in the left back position if an agreement is not reached with the 25-year-old.

The Addicks need to avoid leaving it until the final week in the window, as they did last season and made it more difficult to hit the ground running as a result.

Here, we have taken a look at eight free agents who would fit perfectly into Charlton Athletic’s squad…