8 free agents who would fit perfectly into Cardiff City’s squad

Cardiff City are approaching an intriguing summer transfer window in building towards Steve Morison’s first full season in charge of the Bluebirds.

Recruitment did not prove successful in the summer of 2021, leaving Mick McCarthy with a disjointed group of players that lacked spark and creativity.

The up and coming generation from the Cardiff youth setup has been relied upon heavily this term, but to good effect, particularly under Morison, laying the foundations to progress in terms of their league position in 2022/23.

Their 18th position in 2021/22 was in fact very comfortable as for any relegation chances, finishing 16 points above third bottom Peterborough United.

A top half finish should be the goal heading into next term, although looking at the squad dynamic and the club’s capabilities in the transfer market, another campaign of consolidation away from the drop conversation would be a successful job by Morison.

Here, we have taken a look at eight free agents who would fit perfectly into Cardiff City’s squad…