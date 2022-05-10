8 free agents who would fit perfectly into Blackburn Rovers’ squad

It promises to be a very busy summer for Blackburn after they missed out on a play-off place in the current campaign.

The major headline departure is that of Tony Mowbray, so the Rovers hierarchy will have to find a replacement as soon as possible in order to begin work.

And, whoever does arrive will find themselves needing to improve a depleted squad. Key figures like Darragh Lenihan and Joe Rothwell are out of contract in the coming weeks and expected to depart, whilst Ben Brereton Diaz could leave too.

Therefore, a lot of new arrivals are expected and the next boss will hope to be given some funds, particularly if Brereton Diaz does go which will bring in a decent fee.

Nevertheless, the owners aren’t going to splash significant cash, so it will also be about finding bargains. With that in mind, we look at EIGHT soon to be free agents that Blackburn should consider signing to boost their squad…