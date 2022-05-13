8 free agents who would fit perfectly into Birmingham City’s squad

Birmingham City’s season came to a close on Saturday, with the side finishing 20th in the Championship.

The Blues were fortunate not to get dragged into a relegation battle due to points deductions against Reading and Derby County.

But for those penalties, Lee Bowyer’s side would have finished level on points with the Royals in the battle for the final relegation place.

That should come as a huge wake-up call to the club that work will need to be done over the summer to improve the side ahead of next season.

It is unclear if Bowyer will remain in charge of the club going into the upcoming campaign, but that shouldn’t halt work beginning on reinforcing the squad in the transfer market.

It could be a big few months for signing players on a free contract, given the high volume of players running down their respective deals.

Here are eight such players that would fit perfectly into Birmingham’s squad…