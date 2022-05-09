8 free agents who would fit perfectly into Barnsley’s squad

Barnsley will be preparing for life in League One following confirmation of their relegation last month and with the season now finished, they can start to focus on the 2022/23 campaign.

In fairness to the Tykes, they were already looking at the bigger picture weeks ago with loanees Domingos Quina, Amine Bassi and Claudio Gomes returning to their respective parent clubs early.

They also parted ways with Poya Asbaghi, giving them plenty of time to focus on the managerial recruitment process as they look to have a man in place well before the start of pre-season.

The Iranian’s successor will have a big job on their hands if they want to get the South Yorkshire side back to the Championship at the first time of asking, with plenty of departures potentially set to come and with that, they face the prospect of needing to bring in quite a few additions.

With this in mind, we’re taking a look at eight free agents or soon-to-be free agents that could potentially settle into Oakwell seamlessly.