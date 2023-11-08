Leeds United's relegation from the Premier League earlier this year was a sore one for their supporters to take, and their summer recruitment in 2022 could have had something to do with it.

The Whites spent a mammoth €110 million (£95.77 million) in that period of time, according to Transfermarkt, yet they still managed to drop back to the Championship, with Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce all taking charge last season in the dugout at different points.

Five of the seven players that Leeds spent money on in the summer months of 2022 are no longer at the club, with some sold permanently and others loaned out to save on wages, with one player falling into the latter category being Marc Roca.

The Spanish midfielder played 32 times in the Premier League last season, and whilst impressing at times, he was dropped by Sam Allardyce for the important final three league contests of the season.

Like some of his team-mates, Roca was loaned out earlier this year as he secured a move back to LaLiga with Real Betis, where he's currently also playing UEFA Europa League football.

Marc Roca's Career League Stats (As Of November 8, 2023) Season Team Division Appearances Goals Assists 2016-17 Espanyol LaLiga 25 0 1 2017-18 Espanyol LaLiga 8 0 0 2018-19 Espanyol LaLiga 35 1 2 2019-20 Espanyol LaLiga 35 2 1 2020-21 Espanyol Segunda Division 2 0 0 Bayern Munich Bundesliga 6 0 0 2021-22 Bayern Munich Bundesliga 9 0 0 2022-23 Leeds United Premier League 32 1 2 2023-24 Real Betis (Loan) LaLiga 12 2 1

How much can Real Betis buy Marc Roca for from Leeds?

It was previously unclear as to whether Betis held a purchase option at the end of the season to turn Roca's loan into a permanent deal, but now clarity has been issued.

According to information relayed by Spanish publication Estadio Deportivo, Betis have the option to buy Roca for a sum of €12 million (£10.45 million), but should Leeds not actually make it back to the Premier League for the 2024-25 season, there is an agreement that has been made verbally between the two clubs that means Roca could once again spend another year on loan at Los Verdiblancos.

The eight-figure fee is around the same price as what Leeds paid for him in the summer of 2022, having splashed out £10 million to Bayern Munich to land the midfield general.

There was seemingly no way though that Roca was going to play in the Championship for the Whites though, so he was sent back to his home country to play top flight football.

What is Marc Roca's contract situation at Leeds United?

When arriving from Bayern Munich last summer as one of Jesse Marsch's many signings, Roca penned a four-year contract at Elland Road.

That means should Betis not opt to make his deal a permanent one, nor should they take him back on loan, then the Spanish midfielder still will have two years on his contract remaining from next summer onwards.

There is the slim chance that should Leeds be in the Premier League next season, Roca could be re-integrated back into Daniel Farke's squad, but he seems pretty much at home back in his home nation, so it would be a shock if he were to turn out for the West Yorkshire side again.