Highlights Gabriel Tamas, who had a brief stint at Watford, is still playing for Concordia Chiajna in Romania's second-tier football league.

Mike Williamson, who left Watford in 2009, is now playing and working as the Player-Manager for non-league club Gateshead.

Adlene Guedioura recently returned to Algeria to sign a two-year deal with top-flight side CR Belouizdad after having brief spells with several different clubs.

Over the years, there have been plenty of players to have represented Watford at one level or another.

As will be the case with any club, some of those players will have had greater success, and enjoyed more time out on the pitch while with the Hornets, than others.

That, of course, means that fans of the Vicarage Road club may have followed the careers of some of those more successful individuals after they left Watford, more closely than they would have done for the ones who made less of an impact.

But just as was the case with regards to their time at Watford, many of those players will have gone on to have different careers to each since their departures from Vicarage Road were confirmed.

Certain individuals will continue to play for longer than some of their former teammates, and may have travelled to more eye-catching and arguably less well-known places, in order to continue their playing days.

Through that, there can be no denying that there are some interesting stories that can develop, which are exactly what we're focusing on today.

Here, we've taken a look at eight former Watford players, who we are surprised to see are still playing, or indeed, where they are playing.

So why not take a look through our selections, and see if there are any of these that you were already aware of.

9 Gabriel Tamas

Tamas' time at Watford was a brief one, as he managed just nine appearances for the club, during an injury-hit spell in the first-half of the 2013/14 season, before his contract was terminated.

With the exception of a spell with Cardiff City that yielded just a single appearance in January 2016, the defender has spent the rest of his career in his native Romania, where he is still playing to this day.

Now 39-years-old, Tamas currently represents Concordia Chiajna in the second-tier of Romanian football, and has made 14 appearances for the club since joining them earlier this year.

8 Mike Williamson

You have to go all the way back to 2009 for the 23rd and last of Williamson's competitive appearances for Watford.

The defender departed the club for Portsmouth after handing in a transfer request and declaring himself unfit, although he would never even make an appearance for Pompey, amid their financial troubles, with the centre back subsequently going on to play for Newcastle, Wolves and Oxford.

Since 2018 though, Williamson has been going strong in non-league with Gateshead, with the 39-year-old currently working as the club's Player-Manager, and guiding them to a 14th place finish in the National League last season.

7 Park Chu-young

Park's spell on loan at Watford from Arsenal during the second-half of the 2013/14 season was a somewhat forgettable one, with the striker managing just two appearances - one of which was as a late substitute - for the Hornets.

Injuries otherwise restricted his chance to make an impact at Vicarage Road, while he was also unable to make much of an impression on the Gunners either, making just one Premier League appearance in three seasons with them.

Even so, the 38-year-old striker has not hung up his playing boots yet, as he is currently still on the books of top-flight side Ulsan Hyundai in his native South Korea, although game time has been hard to come by for him there, since joining from Seoul last year.

6 Cedric Avinel

Avinel is another player whose Watford career was, in all honesty, probably not exactly much of a memorable one, even for some of the biggest fans of the club.

The centre back had two years at Vicarage Road between January 2007 and January 2009, making just three appearances for the Hornets, only one of which was in the league.

Even so, at 37-years-old, Avinel is still playing regularly back in France, where he is now closing in on 200 appearances in all competitions for second-tier side AC Ajaccio, who he joined back in 2018.

5 Carlos Sanchez

Sanchez played a small part in the Watford squad that won promotion to the Premier League from the Championship during the 2020/21 season.

Joining the Hornets for the final couple of months of the campaign after almost a year as a free agent, Sanchez managed just nine appearances, and was released when his contract expired that summer.

However, the midfielder has not stepped away from his playing career just yet, with the 37-year-old now playing in the Argentinean top-flight, with San Lorenzo, who he joined from Santa Fe in his native Colombia earlier this year.

4 Adlene Guedioura

Guedioura enjoyed two successful loan spells with Watford during the 2014/15 season, which led to them making a permanent move for the midfielder in the summer of 2015.

The midfielder then remained at Vicarage Road until the 2017 January transfer window, when he completed a move to Middlesbrough, and he has since had several brief spells with a number of different clubs.

His latest move came earlier this month, when the now 37-year-old returned to Algeria - the country he represented at international level - to sign a two-year deal with top-flight side CR Belouizdad.

3 Carl Dickinson

Dickinson spent two years with Watford between 2011 and 2013, before his contract at Vicarage Road was cancelled a year early by mutual consent.

The defender had made 47 appearances in all competitions during his time with the Hornets, and went on to play for several more Football League clubs, before dropping down into non-league, where he is still going strong.

Earlier this summer, Dickinson completed a move to Congleton Town, where the 36-year-old is becoming something of a feature of their defence in the Midland League Premier Division, at the ninth-tier of English football.

2

1 Mauro Zarate

Zarate managed just three appearances for Watford after joining the club in January 2017, before a cruciate ligament injury effectively ended his Vicarage Road career.

Injuries have also blighted the forward since he moved on from Watford to further limit his game time with other clubs, but despite that, he is not giving up on his playing days just yet.

Earlier this summer, the 36-year-old completed a move to Uruguayan top-flight side Danubio as he looks to continue his career in South America.