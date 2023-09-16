Having lost Russell Martin in the summer, with Michael Duff coming in as his replacement, Swansea City are a club in transition.

Putting aside their current side for the moment, though, for this article, we're looking at some of the club's former players.

Indeed, throughout the years, the Swans have had a lot of players on their books, some more talented than others.

Today we're looking at Swansea players that, given their ages or stages of their career, we thought might have hung up their boots by now.

These players range in terms of age, and indeed the level they play at these days, with the one thing linking them together being they are all former Swans.

All information is courtesy of Transfermarkt. Let's get into it!

8 Jose Alberto Canas

The first player to feature on this list, and the first former Swansea player that we are surprised are still playing is midfielder Jose Alberto Canas.

These days, the 36-year-old is currently turning out for second-tier Greek side PS Kalamata, whom he signed for earlier this summer.

Last season, Canas was playing for another side in the second division of Greece, Ionikos Nikeas.

Of course, Canas' time at Swansea was not particularly long, with the player having only been at the club for one season during 2013 and 2014.

In that single season, Canas played 35 times for the Welsh club, with 23 of these coming in the Premier League, and six in the Europa League.

7 Leroy Lita

Centre-forward Leroy Lita is the second former Swansea player on this list of players we didn't know were still playing.

These days, Lita, despite now being 38 years old, is playing football in non-league.

Indeed, the former England youth international is currently on the books at Nuneaton Borough, as per Transfermarkt.

Of course, during his playing days, Lita was quite the goalscorer, although not much of that was shown at Swansea due to his short spell at the club.

Indeed, he appeared 21 times in total for the Swans, scoring just two goals.

6 Shaun MacDonald

The third former Swansea player to make this list is midfielder Shaun MacDonald.

At 35, he is far from the oldest player to feature on this list, but we were surprised to see him at his current club nevertheless.

Indeed, the Swansea-born player currently plays for Penybont in the Welsh Premier League.

He is an active member of the side, too, having appeared plenty at the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

Having come through the youth ranks at Swansea, MacDonald might have been disappointed to have only gone and made 40 senior appearances for the club.

He eventually departed Swansea for a very modest transfer fee in 2011, joining AFC Bournemouth.

5 Bafetimbi Gomis

French centre-forward Bafetimbi Gomis is another former Swansea player that we expected to have hung up their boots by now.

Instead, though, the 38-year-old Frenchman is currently enjoying the latter part of his career playing in Japan.

Indeed, Gomis is currently on the books at Kawasaki Frontale, according to Transfermarkt, who play in the J League.

He joined Swansea during their Premier League years on a free transfer, departing Lyon for South Wales.

Gomis would eventually depart permanently in 2017, but not before making 71 appearances for the club, and scoring 17 goals.

Who can forget that iconic celebration, too?

4 Kemy Agustien

From the J-League to non-league in England, the next Swansea player to feature on this list is Kemy Agustien.

The 37-year-old was a part of the Swansea side that won the 2013 League Cup, having joined the team in 2010 on a free transfer having been released by AZ Alkmaar.

Agustien would remain at the club until the summer of 2013, during which period he racked up 47 appearances for the Swans.

These days, according to Transfermarkt, the central midfielder plays for Matlock Town.

3 Darren Pratley

On to the sixth player to feature on this list and it is a jump back up into the English Football League to League One with this player.

Indeed, former Swans player Darren Pratley is 38 and still playing for Leyton Orient.

Of course, with a keen eye on the EFL, we can reveal that not only does he play for the club, but Pratley is heavily involved for the O's, featuring 39 times during their promotion-winning campaign last season in 2022/23.

During his time at Swansea, Pratley made 199 club appearances, coming agonisingly close to the 200 mark whilst scoring 31 goals and registering 19 assists.

Pratley's contract at Leyton Orient expires in 2024, so it will certainly be interesting to see if he remains at the club come next season.

2 Lee Trundle

As we get to number seven on this list of Swansea players we had no idea were still playing, we reach the oldest player of the eight, too.

Indeed, at 46 years old, we are surprised that former Swans player Lee Trundle is still plying his trade.

The Liverpool-born centre-forward, according to Transfermarkt, plays for Welsh side Mumbles Rangers.

During his playing days, Trundle was a brilliant goalscorer for Swansea City, netting 91 times and registering 29 assists for the club in 194 appearances.

The Swans were by far the club Trundle played for the most in a career that also saw him have spells at the likes of Wrexham, Leeds, and Bristol City.

1 Dwight Tiendalli

Last but not least, the final player to feature on this list of Swansea players we're surprised to see still playing is Dwight Tiendalli.

Tiendalli, who was a full-back during his career, currently plays his football back in the Netherlands, according to Transfermarkt, whom he was capped by twice during his career.

Indeed, the 37-year-old is currently playing for AFC Amsterdam Zatertag.

That is the club the player first played for as a youth player back in the 1990s before being picked up by Amsterdam giants Ajax, as per Transfermarkt.

Of course, Tiendalli would go on to spend three years a Swansea City, signing for the club on a free in 2012 and eventually departing in 2015.

During that period, the Dutch citizen made 46 appearances for the Swans.