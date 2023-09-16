Highlights Sunderland's recent history has been marked by ups and downs, but they are now aiming for a return to the Premier League under new manager Tony Mowbray.

Over the last decade, Sunderland have endured a rather turbulent time, however, their fortunes look to have turned.

Following a few years of narrowly avoiding Premier League relegation, Sunderland fell below the dotted line in 2017. This then provoked a hangover that saw them immediately drop into League One, leaving supporters distraught.

Following a four-year rebuild in the third tier, the Black Cats improved drastically and won promotion back to the Championship under Alex Neil in 2022. A journey into the top six last term under new boss Tony Mowbray has set Sunderland's sights back on Premier League football.

The Black Cats' rollercoaster ride over the past few decades or so has meant they've had more squad turnover than most.

With that in mind, we have delved into the careers of eight players who have called the Stadium of Light their home in recent years, and surprisingly not yet retired, despite their age.

Aiden McGeady

This list begins with one of many players to have made a move to new employers this summer.

Aiden McGeady has recently made the switch to Scottish side, Ayr United, who play in the country's second tier. So far, he has struggled to play a full 90 minutes for his new team, however, this is not surprising considering the winger is 37 years old.

Prior to his Ayr move, McGeady plied his trade in the country's capital, with Hibernian. The former Republic of Ireland international failed to light up Easter Road, playing just 14 times over a 12-month spell.

His five years at Sunderland were rather successful. Over 150 matches and 36 strikes, endeared McGeady to the Black Cats' faithful. His best season in red and white was his second, which saw him win the League One Player of the Month award twice.

Bryan Oviedo

Left-back Bryan Oviedo began his career in his homeland, Costa Rica, before making a move to Denmark as a youngster. He lined up for 15-time Danish Champions, Copenhagen before leaving the country's capital in favour of Merseyside.

Oviedo was slowly integrated into the first team at Everton and started to impress as 2014 approached. However, it was at this point that his career would stall. A double leg break saw him sidelined for almost nine months and started a long line of setbacks.

Upon moving to the Stadium of Light, the Costa Rican was handed consistent minutes and managed to stay fit for a prolonged period. After two-and-a-half years, 77 appearances and two goals, Oviedo returned to Denmark.

Nowadays, he plays slightly closer to home, for Real Salt Lake, at the age of 33.

Steven Fletcher

Like McGeady, Fletcher has recently made his latest move. The Scotsman joined Welsh side Wrexham in early September.

The tall striker moved to Sunderland over ten years ago and spent four terms with the Black Cats. After joining for a deal worth up to £14 million, Fletcher started life well. He scored 11 times during his first season as the side narrowly avoided the drop. The goals then dried up, and three more lackluster finishes followed, resulting in the striker being strangely sent on loan to Marseille.

He eventually moved permanently to Sheffield Wednesday, and has since appeared for both Stoke City and Dundee United.

Simon Mignolet

Goalkeepers tend to play to an older age than any other footballer, and Simon Mignolet is no different. The former Belgium international has only had four professional employers - the second of which were Sunderland.

He spent three years with the Black Cats and played over 100 times. However, the stopper is most famed for his subsequent six-year stint at Liverpool, which cost the club £9 million.

On Merseyside, Mignolet won a Europa League, a League Cup, and a Champions League, before venturing back to his homeland. He joined Club Brugge in 2019 and still commands a starting spot between the sticks at 35 years old.

Patrick van Aanholt

At 33 years old, former Chelsea, Sunderland and Crystal Palace left-back, Patrick van Aanholt, is still playing at a high level. He currently plies his trade on loan at PSV Eindhoven, who he helped qualify for Champions League football last season.

He rejoined on another temporary deal from Galatasaray in the summer and is looking to help his Dutch employers improve on last term's second-place finish.

The former Holland international signed the dotted line at Sunderland in 2014 and played just shy of 100 outings before making the switch to the Eagles.

Craig Gordon

The oldest entry into this list is Craig Gordon, who is impressively still playing professional football in his forties. However, he has not featured since Boxing Day after breaking his leg in two places. He started his career with Hearts in 2002 and moved back to Edinburgh 18 years later.

In 2007, the goalkeeper first joined Sunderland and played 93 times throughout an injury-riddled five-year spell. He was eventually replaced by Mignolet and subsequently moved to Celtic, where he played almost 250 matches, and collected numerous pieces of silverware.

Fabio Borini

Our penultimate former Black Cat yet to retire is Italian winger Fabio Borini.

Borini was another to come through at Chelsea and first moved to Sunderland on loan from Liverpool in 2013. He proved to be one of the shining lights in a bleak Sunderland side, scoring seven times in the Premier League, and penned a permanent deal in 2015 as a result.

The Italian was a shadow of his former self and left the club after just two terms. Borini now plays for Sampdoria, who were relegated from Serie A last season.

Vito Mannone

Finally, we have fellow Italian, Vito Mannone, who joined former French Champions, Lille, this summer.

Mannone came through at Arsenal, and was loaned out to Hull City on three separate occasions before making Sunderland his first permanent destination away from North London.

The goalkeeper appeared over 80 times in the Northeast, and famously conceded eight away at Southampton in 2014.

His four-year spell came to an end in July 2017, when he returned southbound, and joined Reading.