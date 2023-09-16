Highlights Stoke City have had several big-name players who are still active in their careers, such as Carl Dickinson, who currently plays for Congleton Town.

Stoke City have endured the highs and lows of the English football rollercoaster in recent years.

They were once a Premier League mainstay and, for a few years now, a return to the top-flight seems highly improbable with a mid-table Championship finish being on the cards more often than not.

During their time in the promised land, the Potters had some big names play for them with varying levels of success, whether it was Xherdan Shaqiri and Marko Arnautovic steering them clear of relegation or Ibrahim Afellay failing to ignite in the way it was promised he would.

Some of the players who played for the Potters during their Premier League years are still active, unbeknownst to most people. Here are eight ex-Stoke City players that we had no idea were still playing.

Carl Dickinson

Kicking things off close to home with academy product Carl Dickinson.

Dickinson made his debut for the first team in 2004 and made over 50 league appearances between the Championship and the Premier League. His time with Stoke City was also combined with a number of loan moves away from the club, including Barnsley.

It was over a decade ago now that the defender moved on from the Britannia Stadium and, at 36, he hasn’t given up his love for the game just yet. Dickinson currently plays for Congleton Town in the Midland League Premier Division, having had a lot of brief stints at various lower league clubs recently.

Just last year, Dickinson was player-manager with Hanley Town, a team from Stoke-on-Trent, pointing towards where his future might lie when he does eventually call it a day.

Mame Biram Diouf

Shifting gears quite dramatically now to a former Manchester United player and a regular feature for the Senegalese national team.

Mame Biram Diouf achieved something similar to cult hero status at Stoke in hindsight, enjoying four years of Premier League football with the Potters.

Diouf left Man United in 2012 and after a couple of years in Germany, he returned to English shores with Stoke - his best scoring season seeing him hit 11 Premier League goals.

After moving on from Stoke, Diouf has plied his trade in Turkey and is now with his second Super Lig club in the form of Konyaspor. In both campaigns with Hatayspor, the Senegal striker hit double figures and last term, he hit nine.

Steven Nzonzi

Diouf will be playing alongside another former Stoke man this season following Steven Nzonzi’s transfer to the Turkish top-flight.

The Frenchman was previously with Al-Rayyan in Qatar but is making a return to European football.

Nzonzi has a Europa League win and a World Cup medal to his name, so for him to have played for Stoke once upon a time is quite something.

He first played in England with Blackburn Rovers and then, in the summer of 2012, made the switch to the bet365.

From there he went to Sevilla where, under Unai Emery, he got a taste of European success, beating Liverpool in the final. At 34, the midfielder is still going strong.

Victor Moses

From one Europa League winner to another with Victor Moses having made it to three finals, two of which went his way.

The Nigerian winger/wing-back lifted the trophy under the management of Rafa Benitez and Maurizio Sarri whilst at Chelsea and was even one of the top scorers in the tournament with the former.

Moses also won the FA Cup and Premier League as a blue, so his brief loan stint at Stoke City may sometimes be overlooked.

He played for them in the 2014/15 season, joining from Chelsea, in fact, and making 19 Premier League appearances.

When he eventually left Stamford Bridge on a permanent deal, Russia was the destination and he remains a Spartak Moscow player to this day.

Marc Muniesa

Stoke made a habit of raiding Barcelona for their out of favour youngsters, with Bojan Krkic and the aforementioned Ibrahim Afellay being the two biggest coups.

Neither attacker is still playing, but one former La Masia man still taking the field in 2023 is Marc Muniesa.

The defender joined Stoke from the Blaugrana in 2013 and played four seasons of Premier League football before returning to Spain with Girona.

Muniesa wasn’t with Girona for long before he was headed for Qatar and now, just over summer, he joined Danish side Lyngby.

Bruno Martins-Indi

Bruno Martins-Indi is something of a rarity on this list in that he played more of his football in the red and white stripes in the Championship rather than the Premier League.

The Dutch defender arrived in England when Stoke were playing in the top-flight but in his second season there, they finished 19th. Interestingly, at the start of that campaign, Muniesa, Bojan and one of the names still to come on this list were loaned out.

His first year as a Potter was a loan from Porto, but it then became permanent.

Martins-Indi left Stoke in 2021 and has since been playing football for AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands, his home country.

Gianelli Imbula

Gianelli Imbula is the third of those players to be loaned out ahead of the treacherous relegation season, as he joined French side Toulouse.

Similarly to Martins-Indi, he came to England from Portuguese giants Porto although he didn’t play a single minute of Championship football despite being at the club for two years during that period.

Imbula was one of a number of players of whom a lot was expected, but for various reasons, it just never came to fruition.

At 30 years of age, he is one of a few names to be playing in Turkey, having joined İstanbulspor just last month.

Saido Berahino

Finally, then, to a striker who had the world at his feet and had so much hype only for it to fizzle out and end in a cloud of drama, Saido Berahino.

Berahino broke through at West Bromwich Albion after a few loans away from the Hawthorns and it quickly became apparent that he was a prodigious talent.

He jumped ship at the right time as the Baggies finished rock bottom of the Premier League during his first year as a Stoke City player.

The Burundi international was making all the wrong headlines and records and, whilst there were various intimations that Mark Hughes may be at fault, something just wasn’t right.

Berahino may not have been as highly rated as Ravel Morrison, for example, but it was sad to see his potential wasted.

After playing in Belgium, he returned to England with Sheffield Wednesday in League One and was able to score a few goals. He is now at AEL Limassol in Cyprus and is still only 30.