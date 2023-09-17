Southampton will be hoping to make an instant return to the Premier League this season.

The Saints' 11-year stay in the top flight came to an end last season as they were relegated to the Championship, with Ralph Hasenhuttl, Nathan Jones and Ruben Selles all failing to turn around their fortunes.

Russell Martin took charge at St Mary's this summer and with one of the strongest squads in the second tier, the 37-year-old will be looking to lead the club to promotion at the first attempt.

Prior to last season, it had been an incredibly successful decade for Southampton in the Premier League, during which time they recorded a sixth-placed finish, played in the Europa League and reached the EFL Cup final.

A host of players have come and gone at the club over the years, but we looked at some of those who are surprisingly still playing today.

Jose Fonte

Fonte joined the Saints from Crystal Palace in January 2010 and it is fair to say he established himself as a club legend during his time on the south coast.

The defender helped Southampton to back-to-back promotions in 2011 and 2012 as the club went from League One to the Premier League and he was mainstay in the team in the top flight, wearing the captain's armband for a number of years.

Fonte departed for West Ham United for a fee of £8 million in January 2017, but he struggled to establish himself at the London Stadium and made the move to Chinese side Dalian Yifang in February 2018.

After a brief spell in China, he joined Lille in July 2018 and spent the next five years with the French outfit, winning the Ligue 1 title in 2021.

After his release by Lille this summer, the 39-year-old was linked with a move back to St Mary's, but he instead returned to his native Portugal with Braga.

Steven Davis

Davis arrived at Southampton from Rangers in July 2012 following the club's promotion to the Premier League.

The midfielder was a regular for much of his time at the club and he proved to be a consistent and reliable performer, while his leadership qualities were crucial in the dressing room.

His game time at St Mary's became limited in the 2018-19 season and he returned to Rangers on loan in January 2019 before making the move permanent that summer, departing Southampton after scoring 14 goals in 226 appearances for the club.

The Northern Ireland international helped the Gers to the Scottish Premiership title in 2021 and now 38 years of age, he remains part of the squad, although he is currently sidelined with a serious knee injury which has kept him out since December.

Tadanari Lee

Lee joined the Saints from Japanese side Sanfrecce Hiroshima in January 2012.

The striker helped his side to promotion to the Premier League in the 2011-12 season, winning the club's Goal of the Season award for his strike against Derby County.

However, his game time was limited in the top flight and he was loaned out to former club FC Tokyo in February 2013.

Lee struggled to get back into the team following his return to St Mary's and he was released in January 2014, leaving the club after scoring just two goals in 14 appearances.

The 37-year-old went on to have spells with Urawa Reds, Yokohama F. Marinos, and Kyogo Sanga and he currently plays for Albirex Niigata in Singapore.

Steve De Ridder

De Ridder arrived at Southampton from De Graafschap in July 2011, winning promotion to the Premier League in his debut season at the club.

The winger fell out of favour in the top flight and he joined Bolton Wanderers on loan in January 2013 before being released by the Saints that summer, departing after scoring four goals in 44 appearances.

After stints with FC Utrecht, FC Copenhagen, Zulte Waragem, Lokeren and Sint-Truiden, the 36-year-old joined Deinze on loan in September 2022, making the move permanent in April.

Martin Caceres

Caceres endured a forgettable spell with the Saints after joining as a free agent in February 2017.

The defender has enjoyed an illustrious career, playing for clubs such as Villareal, Barcelona, Juventus, Sevilla, Hellas Verona, Lazio, Fiorentina, Cagliari and Levante, as well as representing Uruguay at international level, but his time at St Mary's was incredibly disappointing and he made just one appearance for the club before being released at the end of his short-term contract.

Caceres joined LA Galaxy last summer and at the age of 36, he is still a regular for the MLS outfit.

Maya Yoshida

Yoshida joined Southampton from VVV-Venlo in August 2012 following their promotion to the Premier League.

The defender scored nine goals in 194 appearances for the club in a successful seven-and-a-half-year stint at St Mary's before departing for Sampdoria on loan in January 2020, making the move permanent that summer.

Yoshida spent two years in Italy before joining Schalke in July 2022, but he was unable to prevent their relegation from the Bundesliga last season.

The 35-year-old made the move to LA Galaxy this summer, reuniting him with Caceres.

Dusan Tadic

Tadic arrived at St Mary's from FC Twente for a fee of £10.9 million in July 2014 and he was Ronald Koeman's first signing following his appointment as Southampton manager.

The midfielder scored 24 goals in 162 appearances for the Saints, earning him a £10 million move to Dutch giants Ajax in June 2018.

Tadic enjoyed a hugely successful spell at Ajax, winning three Eredivisie titles, two KNVB Cups and the Johan Cruyff Shield, while he was nominated for the Ballon d'Or in 2019 and named Dutch Footballer of the Year in 2021.

He has also been influential for Serbia at international level over the years, captaining his country during last year's World Cup, providing two assists in three games during the tournament.

After scoring 105 goals and registering 112 assists in 241 games for Ajax, the 34-year-old was released by the club this summer, making the move to Turkish side Fenerbahce.

Dejan Lovren

Lovren joined the Saints from Lyon for a fee of £8.5 million in June 2013 and after just one season with the club, during which he scored two goals in 31 appearances, he made a £20 million move to Liverpool.

The defender was a regular for much of his time at Anfield, winning the Premier League and Champions League with Jurgen Klopp's side before departing for Zenit Saint Petersburg in July 2020.

Lovren was a key player for Croatia at international level and after helping his country finish third at last year's World Cup, he announced his retirement from the national team in February.

While the 34-year-old may have called time on his international career, he is still going strong at club level with Lyon after re-joining the French outfit in January.