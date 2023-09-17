Sheffield Wednesday are one of English football’s oldest and most historic clubs.

The Owls were formed in 1867, making them one of the longest-surviving active teams in the country.

Wednesday were also one of the early adopters of the Football League, albeit not as a founding member.

The Yorkshire club have competed in the EFL since the late 19th Century and have been a mainstay in the top four divisions ever since joining.

Wednesday have earned their place back in the Championship after gaining promotion from League One under Darren Moore.

The club has not been in the Premier League since the year 2000, suffering relegation at the turn of the millennium.

Wednesday have spent most of their time since in the Championship but have dropped into the third tier on a couple of occasions.

The Owls will be aiming to fight their way back into the top flight again soon, with it now being over 20 years since they were last in the premier division of English football.

A lot of players have come through Hillsborough in that time away from the Premier League.

Here we look at eight former Sheffield Wednesday players you won’t believe are still playing…

Scott Carson

Carson spent time on loan with Wednesday in 2006, joining from Liverpool on a temporary basis.

The goalkeeper made nine appearances for the Owls as he looked to gain first team experience away from Anfield.

This spell on loan did not lead to a permanent move, with the now 38-year-old going on to play for the likes of Charlton Athletic and Aston Villa before leaving the Reds.

Carson enjoyed a successful career that saw him play in the Premier League over several seasons.

But at the age of 38, the shot-stopper is still active, albeit in a much more reduced role, as he is part of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City squad.

Leroy Lita

Lita is another player that enjoyed a brief spell at Sheffield Wednesday, playing 17 times for the club.

The forward scored six goals during his temporary stint at Hillsborough, arriving from Swansea City in 2013.

The now 38-year-old bounced around a lot during his playing career, having initially made his breakthrough into senior football at Reading.

Lita went on to play for the likes of Middlesbrough, Barnsley and Yeovil Town in his career, while also enjoying time away from English football.

He now competes at a non-league level, having competed for multiple clubs lower down the pyramid.

The Chelsea academy graduate now plays for Nuneaton Borough.

Aiden McGeady

McGeady joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan from Everton in 2016, with the Owls chasing promotion to the Premier League.

The Ireland international helped Wednesday finish sixth in the table, earning a play-off place, but they were unable to secure promotion as they lost to Hull City at Wembley Stadium in the final.

McGeady returned to the Toffees as a result, before going back out on loan to Preston North End.

The winger’s time at Goodison Park came to an end in 2017, signing for Sunderland where he stayed for five years.

The now 37-year-old departed the Black Cats following their promotion to the Championship.

But McGeady is still playing, most recently signing for Scottish side Ayr United.

Steven Fletcher

Fletcher signed for Sheffield Wednesday in the summer of 2016 from Sunderland after his loan spell at Marseille.

The forward was seen as the missing piece that could help the club get into the Premier League.

However, a fourth-place finish in his first season did not yield a victory in the play-offs as the Owls fell just short for a second year in a row.

A penalty shootout loss to Huddersfield Town in the semi-finals ended their hopes of promotion.

Wednesday went on to finish 15th, 12th and 16th in Fletcher’s three other campaigns at the club.

The Scot departed in 2020, going on to sign for Dundee United.

It seemed like his Stoke City exit in the summer could spell the end but he currently plies his trade with Wrexham in League Two.

Atdhe Nuhiu

Nuhiu signed for Sheffield Wednesday in 2013, arriving from Austrian giants Rapid Wien.

The forward made nearly 250 appearances for the Owls over a seven year period in Yorkshire, scoring 40 times.

He was a key figure in the side during his time at Hillsborough, before departing for APOEL Nicosia in 2020.

The now 34-year-old is still competing, currently plying his trade back in Austria with Rheindorf Altach, where he joined in 2021.

Richard Wood

Wood made his breakthrough into senior football at Sheffield Wednesday, graduating from the club’s youth academy.

He spent seven years as part of the first team squad at Hillsborough, making 174 appearances for Wednesday during that period.

Wood departed the club in 2010, signing for Coventry City after a brief loan spell with the Sky Blues in 2009.

The defender went on to play for the likes of Charlton Athletic and Rotherham United in the latter parts of his playing career.

Wood can now be found competing in League Two with Doncaster Rovers.

Marcus Tudgay

Tudgay signed for Sheffield Wednesday as part of a loan deal with Derby County in 2006, before making the deal permanent later that year.

The forward made nearly 200 appearances for the club over a five-year period, scoring 48 times.

He joined Nottingham Forest on loan for the 2010-11 campaign before making the move to the City Ground on a permanent basis in the summer of 2011.

Tudgay bounced around in the years following his departure, playing for Barnsley, Charlton Athletic, and Coventry City.

The now 40-year-old plies his trade at a non-league level, competing for South Normanton Athletic.

Daniel Pudil

Pudil signed for Sheffield Wednesday on loan in the summer of 2015, spending the year at the Owls on a temporary basis.

He then made the switch permanently from the Hornets, spending another three seasons at Hillsborough.

The Czech Republic international made over 100 appearances for the club during this period, before departing in 2019.

Pudil went on to make his return to Czech football, signing for the likes of Mladá Boleslav and Viktoria Žižkov.

The now 37-year-old returned to English football in 2022 with non-league side Hallam.