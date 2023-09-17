Highlights Richard Wood, former Rotherham United defender, is still playing at the age of 38, currently with League Two side Doncaster Rovers.

Rotherham United are in their second consecutive season in the Championship.

The Millers have been known for bouncing between League One and England’s second tier in recent years, but they managed to break that tradition in the 2022/23 season.

You could consider Rotherham to be one of the smaller teams to originate from Yorkshire, but they will be doing everything they can to keep their status among the big boys in the Championship.

As the current crop of players try to make history at the club, here at Football League World, we have looked at some former players who, you may be surprised, are still playing now.

We have looked at eight ex-Rotherham United players below…

Richard Wood

Most Rotherham United fans will fondly remember defender Richard Wood, as he was a part of their recent success and a fantastic servant.

Wood joined the Millers in 2014 and stayed at the club until this summer when he left as his contract expired.

The defender spent time on loan at various clubs in the early parts of his career, but in the last few years, he was the club captain and at the heart of the defence that sealed many promotions to the Championship.

He left Rotherham in the summer, and at the age of 38, he is still playing football with League Two side Doncaster Rovers. He has played six games in the league out of their seven so far.

Kevin Ellison

Kevin Ellison may be the most surprising name that appears on this list, as he’s been involved with football for a long time.

Ellison has played for several different clubs throughout his career, and one of them was Rotherham. He joined the club on a free transfer in 2009 and stayed with the Millers until 2011 when he left for Morecambe.

The midfielder played 74 times for the Yorkshire side, scoring 15 goals in the process. But since leaving the club, he has continued playing football, and at the age of 44, he is still playing for City of Liverpool.

Lee Williamson

Lee Williamson is a player that some of the younger Rotherham fans may not remember, as he joined the club in 2005 from Northampton Town and left in January 2007.

He wasn’t at the club long, but in that time, he appeared 62 times for the Millers and scored 10 goals along the way.

Many may expect Williamson to be retired now, but at the age of 41, the midfielder is still playing, with his latest team being Kidsgrove Athletic.

Kirk Broadfoot is a player who has spent most of his football career playing in Scotland but for a short time, he was south of the border.

The defender first joined Blackpool and stayed there for two seasons before signing for Rotherham in 2014.

Broadfoot played 64 times for Rotherham from 2014 to 2017, when he left the club once his contract expired to return north of the border.

He played for the club when they were a Championship side for a decent period of time, and he helped them survive relegation two seasons in a row. The defender left Rotherham to go back to Scotland, and he has since played for a few sides that include Kilmarnock and St Mirren.

But Broadfoot is still playing football now, joining Morton in the summer transfer window at the age of 39.

Luciano Becchio

Luciano Becchio is a player that many Championship fans will remember, as he played for Leeds United, Norwich City, and Rotherham United.

The Argentine joined Leeds in 2008 and was relatively unknown, but he made an impression as he found the back of the net on several occasions.

However, he struggled to replicate that form anywhere else, especially during his time at the New York Stadium.

He first joined the club on loan from Norwich, but then a year later signed for the club on a short-term basis. In those two spells, Becchio only appeared in seven games for the club, scoring just twice.

While he may not be fondly remembered by Rotherham fans, they may be surprised to know that the striker is still playing football. At the age of 39, he is playing for Spanish side Santa Catalina.

Ian Henderson

Henderson is known by most EFL supporters, as he’s played for a few sides and has a very good record in front of goal.

In the early parts of his career, Henderson had a loan spell at Rotherham, where in six months he played 18 games and scored one goal.

The forward has become more known as the years have gone on in his career, and it may surprise fans to know that he is still playing football to this day.

The 38-year-old re-joined Rochdale last summer and has continued to play for the club this season, despite their relegation to the National League.

Tom Pope

Tom Pope may be better known in his playing career for his success with Port Vale, but the forward also played for other clubs in the EFL, one of which was Rotherham.

Pope joined the club in 2009 and spent two years playing for the Millers before leaving and joining Vale.

In that short time, he played 59 games for the club and scored six goals, considerably less than the 115 he scored at Port Vale.

Pope returned to Vale in 2017 and played for the club until 2021 when he left to move into non-league football.

But at 38, it may shock you to hear that the forward is still playing to this day, with his current team being Witton Albion, whom he joined in July of this year.

Matt Derbyshire

Matt Derbyshire is a player who has played for several clubs throughout his career, so it may be forgotten by some that the former Blackburn Rovers striker had a spell at the New York Stadium.

The forward had a spell at the club from 2014 to 2016, playing in 74 games for the Millers with him scoring 18 goals in the process.

Since leaving Rotherham, Derbyshire has been playing in Cyprus, Australia, and India. But it may surprise you to know that the striker moved back to England in January of this year and signed for Bradford City.

Derbyshire signed an 18-month deal with the Bantams and has so far played 20 games for the club.