Highlights James Perch, a former QPR player, has dropped into non-league football at the age of 37 after spending the last five years in the lower reaches of the EFL.

Emmanuel Ledesma, who played for QPR at just 20 years old, now plays for the Las Vegas Lights in the USL Championship at the age of 35.

Adel Taarabt, known for his performances at QPR, currently plays for UAE-based Al-Nasr at the age of 34, mostly in his natural position as a number 10.

Queens Park Rangers' current crop of players will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2022-23 season where the West London outfit narrowly avoided relegation to League One in the final couple of weeks of the campaign.

But what about some of the former R's players from times gone by that you may not even realise are still plying their trade on the football pitch?

Let's take a look at EIGHT ex-Hoops players who, despite their advancing years, are still continuing to play football at very different levels.

James Perch

Having come through the prolific academy of Nottingham Forest in the early 2000's, Perch established himself not only as a pretty solid Championship player in his career, but he also had a few seasons at the very top level.

Perch left Forest in 2010 for Newcastle United, who were then a Premier League club, put 'Perchinho' then joined Wigan three years later and was a mainstay in their Championship side.

QPR then decided to pick the versatile defender up in 2015 after the Latics were relegated to League One, and he went on to play 79 times for the R's in his three years at the club.

The majority of Perch's appearances came at right-back, but a dislocated knee in 2017 left him on the sidelines for a while and ultimately a lack of game-time in 2017-18 because of that led to his departure in 2018.

Having spent the last five years in the lower reaches of the EFL with Scunthorpe and Mansfield Town, Perch has dropped into non-league for the very first time recently, at the age of 37 by signing for Ilkeston Town, who are in the seventh tier of English football.

Emmanuel Ledesma

A creative midfielder, Ledesma first arrived in England in 2008 at Loftus Road on loan from Genoa.

The Argentine only spent half a season at the R's though, but he impressed many supporters with his performances before it was decided that he would spend the second part of 2008-09 back in Italy at Salernitana.

Ledesma was just 20 years of age when he played for QPR and he returned to England with Walsall in 2011, with performances for the Saddlers ending with him earning a switch to Middlesbrough not long after.

He has since played in a number of different countries, including a prolific spell with FC Cincinnati around the time they moved into the MLS, and now aged 35 he plays for the Las Vegas Lights of the USL Championship.

Mauro Zarate

Right when he should have been at the peak of his career, Zarate signed for QPR on loan from West Ham in January 2015 with the hope that his goals would help them stay in the Premier League.

It never amounted to that though, as the diminutive Argentine striker played just four times before suffering a knee injury, and when he did get himself back fit and available, his actions after being left out of a squad to face Liverpool saw him suspended by the hierarchy and ultimately did not feature again.

Zarate has played for a number of different clubs in multiple countries since, and just recently signed for Danubio of Uruguay at the age of 36.

Adel Taarabt

The streets will certainly NOT forget Taarabt after his performances for the R's - especially at Championship level.

The Moroccan playmaker's career threatened to go downhill though thanks to his attitude and lack of application in his final months with the club, but he seemingly landed on his feet at Benfica.

He had to remodel himself after a few years with the club, eventually becoming a defensive midfielder with the Portuguese outfit, but he was a solid option until he was sold to UAE-based Al-Nasr.

That is where Taarabt remains at the age of 34, where he played much of last season in his more natural position of number 10.

Tomer Hemed

In need of striker reinforcements in the summer of 2018 as a Championship outfit, QPR borrowed Israeli striker Hemed from Brighton for the entirety of the campaign.

Hemed did decent enough at Loftus Road, scoring seven times in all competitions, but he wasn't signed permanently by the Hoops the following summer and, instead, he ended up at Charlton Athletic.

Despite now being 36 years of age, Hemed is still playing at a decent level, having been at Hapoel Be'er Sheva in his home nation since 2022, and he scored nine times in all competitions last season.

Mauricio Isla

With over 130 appearances for Chile, Isla is an incredibly experienced right-back and he signed for QPR in perhaps the prime of his career in 2014.

Ultimately, Isla was part of an R's side that were relegated from the Premier League, and after playing 27 times for the club, he would not sign permanently due to the drop into the second tier.

Since his stint in London, Isla has played in France, Italy, Turkey and Brazil as part of his world tour of clubs and even returned to his home nation with Universidad Católica.

In August 2023 though, he headed to another new country in the form of Argentina, at the age of 35 in order to join Independiente.

Tjaronn Chery

QPR landed the services of creative midfielder Chery from Groningen in 2015 after their relegation from the Premier League, where he had a good first season by scoring 10 times in the second tier of English football.

Chery's stay at Loftus Road, though, was brief, as in January 2017 he was snapped up by Chinese outfit Guizhou Zhicheng, with the R's landing a €2.65 million (£2.3 million) fee for the Dutchman's services, according to Transfermarkt.

Now a 35-year-old, Chery is still going strong at a competitive level for Maccabi Haifa of the Israeli Premier League, where he has been for the previous four years and was at his creative best in 2022-23, scoring 14 times and notching eight assists in all competitions.

Samuel Di Carmine

Back in the Flavio Briatore era at Loftus Road in 2008, Di Carmine was loaned in from Fiorentina as a fresh-faced 19-year-old, but he scored just twice in the Championship and wasn't much of a success.

Di Carmine, however, managed to forge himself a half-decent career, playing 49 times at the top level of Italian football and scoring over 130 professional goals.

His career is continuing at the age of 34 as he has recently joined Italian third tier outfit Catania, having previously been with Perugia.