Since the formation of the EFL Championship back in 2004, Preston North End have established themselves as second tier mainstays.

The end of the last campaign marked the Lilywhites' eighth consecutive year in the Championship, with a target for the club to now push on further and challenge for promotion to the Premier League.

If this feat was to be achieved, Deepdale would host top-flight football for the first time since the 1960/61 campaign.

A host of footballers have donned the blue and white throughout the years and helped them into this position, and we at Football League World have taken a look at eight former PNE players who you may not know are still playing today.

8 Andy Lonergan

Kicking off the list is experienced shot-stopper Andy Lonergan, who is a product of the youth academy at Deepdale.

In an 11-year stint with his boyhood club, Lonergan was a regular between the sticks in the second tier and made 232 appearances for the Lilywhites.

After his departure from Lancashire in July 2011 to Leeds United, the 39-year-old has had spells at nine different clubs including Bolton Wanderers, Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

After failing to make a single league appearance for Middlesbrough, Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool, Lonergan is still waiting for a chance at fellow Merseyside outfit Everton, who he joined in August 2021.

7 Adam Barton

Up next is central-midfielder Adam Barton, who also came through the youth ranks at Preston back in 2008.

Under the tenure of Darren Ferguson in the 2010/11 campaign, Barton was one of many youngsters to be intergrated into the first team, and he became a regular in the side shortly after, making 35 appearances in all competitions despite their relegation back down to League One.

In February 2012, the 32-year-old suffered a suspected triple leg break and a dislocated ankle in a goalless draw against Walsall which would see him miss the rest of the season and leave the club to join Coventry City in the summer.

Despite the injury troubles, the former Northern Ireland international is still active in the National League North and currently represents Curzon Ashton in the sixth tier of English football.

6 Aiden McGeady

At number six is Aiden McGeady, who has a vast amount of experience in the EFL.

The former Republic of Ireland international has had incredible longevity in his footballing career, with a brief loan spell at Preston helping him rediscover his form during the 2016/17 Championship season.

After registering eight goals and nine assists from 35 games, McGeady was voted as Preston's Player of the Year in an 11th place finish.

The 37-year-old now spends his playing days in the Scottish Championship with Ayr United.

5 Paul Huntington

Fifth in the list comes Paul Huntington, who has made over 500 appearances across all four professional divisions.

The central-defender joined the Lancashire outfit in the summer of 2012 from Yeovil Town and enjoyed the most successful spell of his career.

He won promotion with the Lilywhites in the 2014/15 season, scoring the second goal of their 4-0 victory over Swindon Town in the League One play-off final. As a result, Huntington won the Sir Tom Finney Trophy awarded by the supporters.

In the following campaign, the 35-year-old won League One Player of the Year at the North West Football Awards and helped keep the club in the Championship at the first attempt with an 11th placed finish.

Following his exit after a 10-year spell in August 2022, Huntington is now enjoying his football in the third tier at boyhood club Carlisle United, after captaining the team to promotion into League One via the play-offs at the end of last season.

4 Bailey Wright

Next up is central-defender Bailey Wright, who is another PNE academy graduate.

Wright was voted Young Player of the Year at Deepdale for the 2012/13 season and was alongside Paul Huntington in the League One promotion winning squad in May 2015.

The 31-year-old played 205 games in blue and white with eight goals to his name after leaving the north of England.

The Australian international continued to spend a significant portion of his career in the EFL, with spells at Bristol City, Sunderland and Rotherham United.

Surprisingly, you will now find the Melbourne-born defender playing his football for Lion City Sailors in Singapore.

3 Chris Humphrey

At number three is versatile player Chris Humphrey, who spent three-and-a-half seasons with the Lilywhites.

After an impressive four-year spell at Scottish side Motherwell, Humphrey made the switch back to England and signed a three-year contract.

The now 35-year-old was a mainstay in the first team in his opening two seasons, with his ability to play in the majority of outfield positions a big plus point during the long roads ahead.

Humphrey played 44 times as the club secured promotion back to the Championship in the 2014/15 campaign, but he featured less frequently in the second tier and eventually left in December 2016 when his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

In total, the former Jamaican international played 133 times, contributing eight goals and 20 assists.

Nowadays, Humphrey is back in Lancashire with Garstang Football Club, who compete in the North West Counties League, which is in the 14th tier of English football.

2 Kyel Ried

Next is left-winger Kyel Ried, who spent two seasons at Deepdale between 2014 and 2016.

During that time, the former England youth international played just 29 times without getting on the scoresheet, and eventually made a permanent switch to Coventry City.

After his stint at the Sky Blues, the 35-year-old had a loan spell at Colchester United before dropping down to play non-league football.

Today, Ried plys his trade at Beaconsfield Town in the Southern League Premier Division South.

1 Lee Trundle

Rounding us off is former Preston striker Lee Trundle, who has had a vast amount of experience in League Two, League One and the Championship throughout his playing career.

However, one of his most forgettable times as a player will be his arrival to Lancashire from Welsh Premier League outfit Neath.

After lasting just a solitary season, Trundle made only two appearances for the club and departed to National League North side Chester Town.

At 46-year-old, Trundle's love for the game continues to be as strong as ever today, with the forward currently at Welsh amateur team Mumbles Rangers.