Highlights Former Norwich players Johan Elmander, Kei Kamara, Leroy Lita, Ian Henderson, Dieumerci Mbokani, Graham Dorrans, Kyle Lafferty, and Martin Olsson are still playing professional football.

These players have had varied careers, playing for clubs in different countries and leagues, including the Premier League, lower leagues in England, and even non-league football.

Despite their age, these players continue to showcase their passion for the game by joining teams at different levels and locations, proving that their love for football is still alive.

Many stars have come through the doors at Carrow Road for Norwich City over the last decade, where the Canaries have spent 12 seasons in the Championship, seven in the Premier League, and one in League One.

David Wagner and Norwich City are currently looking to improve on a disappointing season last term, with Norwich currently residing in the second tier.

The 51-year-old won just seven of his 21 games in charge in all competitions last season as his side finished 13th, and he will be hoping for much better this season. The squad currently has a somewhat more experienced feel to it, given the likes of Ben Gibson, Ashley Barnes, Grant Hanley, Kenny McLean, and Shane Duffy in their spine. There are plenty of players in the squad who have either gained promotion from the Championship or been involved in promotion pushes previously.

However, here we are taking a look back through time in this piece. We have picked out some ex-Norwich players to have played for the club through the leagues in the last couple of decades, who we can't believe are still playing in 2023.

Johan Elmander

The 42-year-old spent a season on loan from Galatasaray where he notched just three times in 34 games at Carrow Road, and was perhaps more renowned in England for his stint with Bolton Wanderers, famously scoring one of the Premier League's greatest ever goals against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

After leaving Norwich, he played for Danish side Brondby and then returned to his native Sweden with Örgryte IS, whom he last played for in 2018. Now, following a five-year career break, Elmander is back playing in Swedish football, but this time with third division side Holmalunds IF for the current campaign.

Kei Kamara

Kamara joined Norwich on loan from Sporting Kansas City in 2013, and was well liked by the Norwich faithful despite scoring just once in 11 games for the club. He also played for Middlesbrough during his short time in English football.

His career has mainly been spent playing in the US, where the 39-year-old Sierra Leone international striker is continuing to ply his trade, now with MLS side Chicago Fire. Previously, he has played for Columbus Crew, New England Revolution, Vancouver Whitecaps, Colorado Rapids, Minnesota United, and more since returning to US soil in 2015.

Leroy Lita

Incredibly, Lita's career took him to 16 different clubs after his loan spell with the Canaries in 2008/2009, playing in both Greece and Thailand, as well as prominently with the likes of Reading and Middlesbrough. He scored seven times in 16 games for the club during his loan stint in Norfolk.

However, following spells at Nuneaton Borough, Hednesford Town, and Ilkeston Town, Lita continued to play non-league football at the age of 38, now with Nuneaton Borough. The former England U-21 international has re-signed for the club, having been prolific with Hednesford in the Southern League Premier Division Central.

Ian Henderson

A product of the Norwich City youth academy, Henderson's career has mostly been spent in the lower leagues of English football, but he departed the Canaries in 2007 after scoring six goals in 79 games. His career has taken him far and wide since leaving, to the likes of Northampton Town, Luton Town, Colchester United and to Turkey with MKE Ankaragücü briefly, too.

However, the striker is still playing for Rochdale, where he has made almost 400 appearances. He had a brief spell with Salford City between 2020 and 2022 but has been with the Dale every other year since 2013. He is now in the National League with the side where he is considered a club legend.

Dieumerci Mbokani

Mbokani was a loan signing in the 2015/16 season for Norwich, scoring seven times in 29 games at Carrow Road. He would then play for Hull City in the Premier League a year later, but failed to score during his time in East Yorkshire.

The 37-year-old joined his new side on 14 August 2023, signing for Armenian Premier League side Noah. The striker's career has spanned far and wide and has taken him to Germany, France, Belgium, and Ukraine to the likes of VFL Wolfsburg, AS Monaco, Standard Liege, Antwerp, and Beveren prior to his latest move.

Graham Dorrans

Having most prominently played for West Bromwich Albion, Dorrans signed for Norwich in 2015 and was relegated in his first season at Carrow Road. The midfielder played 49 times for the Canaries, scoring six goals in that time across a two-year spell at Carrow Road.

The 36-year-old's career has since taken him to the likes of Rangers, Dundee, Australian side Western Sydney Wanderers, and Dunfermline Athletic. However, Dorrans has not yet hung up his boots and now plays for Johnstone Burgh in the West of Scotland League First Division, many tiers below his previous Scottish sides.

Kyle Lafferty

Kyle Lafferty's time at Carrow Road overlapped with Dorrans', as he played for the club from 2014-2017. The striker made 39 appearances for the Canaries and scored four times, but enjoyed greater success in front of goal elsewhere.

The former Northern Ireland international has had an interesting career, taking him to the likes of Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, Norway, and Cyprus. However, he has since reunited with Dorrans for Johnstone Burgh, with the pair having joined this summer despite being in their mid-to-late 30s.

Martin Olsson

Olsson made over 100 appearances for Norwich, as well as fellow Championship side Blackburn Rovers. The Sweden international left-back is still playing now at the age of 35. He left England with a wealth of experience, though. The Swede made 129 appearances in four seasons at Carrow Road, and was virtually ever-present in his first two seasons in Norfolk.

He left Norwich in 2017 to sign for Swansea, where he played for two seasons in South Wales, before returning to his native Sweden to sign for Helsingborgs IF. He has remained there since, with the likes of BK Häcken, and now Malmö FF. Olsson has played for the Swedish giants since 2021, but finished in seventh last term. Since then, he has been reunited with Swedish teammate Pontus Jansson, formerly of Brentford and Leeds United.