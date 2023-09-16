Highlights Craig and Webster, both in their thirties, continue to play for Dorking Wanderers and Bromley, respectively, proving to be vital contributors to their teams.

Lowry, now playing in Malaysia, hopes to represent Australia at an international level after previously playing for the Republic of Ireland.

McQuoid, unfortunately battling leg cancer, returned to Weymouth but has been ruled out for the rest of the season to focus on treatment. Good luck to him.

Millwall had a player called Barry Kitchener who made more than 600 appearances for them and pretty much spent his whole career with the Lions.

This is rare nowadays, but like Kitchener, many players are able to enjoy long careers and some even make the move to non-league football to extend their playing days before deciding to hang up their boots.

Others, including former England international Theo Walcott, are keen to call it a day after last playing at the top level and it's often interesting to see what paths many players take when they are approaching their mid-thirties.

Some even come out of retirement and that's exactly what Ben Foster did when he signed for Wrexham, but he has decided to retire for good after failing to live up to his own expectations during the early stages of the 2023/24 campaign.

There are plenty of older players who are still in the game though and we take a look at eight ex-Lions who are still playing, with some operating abroad now and some plying their trade in non-league.

All of the following players are in their thirties and have made a respectable number of appearances for the Lions during their careers.

Tony Craig

Craig had his contract terminated by Crawley Town in the summer and with the defender now 38, it was unclear whether he was going to extend his playing career.

But he still has an appetite to play the game and has joined Dorking Wanderers on a two-year deal after enjoying a loan spell there during his time at Crawley.

He will be 40 by the time his next deal expires - and it remains to be seen whether he will extend his stay beyond then if he stays fit and proves to be an asset for the National League side.

Byron Webster

Fellow defender Webster also plays in the fifth tier, with the 36-year-old currently playing for Bromley.

Playing in seven of their eight league games this term and having the captain's armband, the experienced centre-back has proved to be a crucial player for his current club.

And he will be happy with his club's progress at the moment, winning three and drawing two of their previous five league matches.

That isn't a bad record and whilst it remains to be seen whether they can continue progressing in a similar manner, it does seem clear that Webster will continue to be a big part of the club's plans unless he gets injured.

Shane Lowry

Lowry now wants to represent his home nation Australia at an international level after switching from the Republic of Ireland but plays his football in Malaysia now.

He last played domestic football in Australia for Perth Glory before making the switch to Saudi side Al Ahli and then joining Malaysian outfit Johor Darul Ta'zim in 2021.

The 34-year-old remains with the latter side to this day and has made six league appearances for them this term, registering one assist in the process. It's unclear how much longer he will stay in Malaysia though.

Carlos Edwards

Edwards spent the latter years of his professional career in England at The Den and came extremely close to guiding the Lions back to the Championship.

Unfortunately, he was unable to achieve this mission before departing the club.

He returned to Trinidad fairly briefly before coming back to England to play in non-league and he currently plies his trade for Hadleigh United, having joined them in the summer.

The non-league outfit aren't too far away from Ipswich Town, where the 44-year-old spent a very decent chunk of his career.

Josh McQuoid

The 33-year-old is probably the player on this list that has endured the toughest 2023 so far.

McQuoid was diagnosed with a rare form of leg cancer earlier this year and it was unclear when he was going to return to action.

However, he returned to Weymouth this summer and it was unclear how much he was going to play.

Unfortunately for him, he has been ruled out for the remainder of the season as he focuses on getting treatment related to his cancer diagnosis. Good luck to him.

Mark Beevers

​​​​​​​Many people won't have kept tabs on Beevers' career since the end of his time at Peterborough United.

He enjoyed a very good career in the EFL, making plenty of appearances for a number of clubs including the Lions. After leaving The Den to join Bolton Wanderers and then Peterborough, he departed from the Weston Homes Stadium after having his contract terminated in the summer of 2022.

Just a matter of days after leaving Posh, he linked up with Perth Glory in Australia and joined them on a two-year contract.

Making a respectable 24 league appearances last term, he scored two goals and registered one assist in the process.

Marc Laird

​​​​​​​Laird played for the Lions between 2008 and 2011 and made 93 competitive appearances for the club in total, scoring seven times.

He stayed in England for quite a while following the end of his time at The Den, playing for the likes of Leyton Orient, Southend United, Tranmere Rovers and Yeovil Town before returning to Scotland in 2016.

Appearing for Edinburgh City and Stirling Albion since his return to his home nation, he now plays for the Civil Service Strollers who currently play in the fifth tier of Scottish football.

He has been there since the summer of 2022 and remains at the club, playing six times this term and recording one goal and one assist.

Ed Upson

​​​​​​​Upson played a big part in Yeovil's rise to the second tier but left halfway through their first campaign in that division to link up with the Lions in January 2014.

He saw out his two-and-a-half year deal there before joining MK Dons and he also appeared for Bristol Rovers, Newport County and Stevenage before dropping down to non-league football.

The midfielder joined Stowmarket Town back in the summer of 2022 and spent one year there before linking up with current club Bury Town on a two-year deal during the most recent summer.

Upson's side are currently in the Ismithian League North Division and are managed by Cole Skuse, who has seemingly remained in the local area following his time at Ipswich and Colchester United.

Skukse will be delighted to have a player of Upson's experience - and the good thing about the ex-Yeovil man is the fact he has already spent time in non-league before his switch to his current club - which should mean he doesn't need much time to adapt to life at his current team.