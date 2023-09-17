Highlights Many former Middlesbrough players are still playing football, including George Friend, Adam Clayton, and Justin Hoyte.

Middlesbrough will be looking to be in and around the play-off picture once again come the end of the 2023/24 Championship season.

Boro went on an excellent run after Michael Carrick’s arrival, one that saw them go all the way to the play-offs. Unfortunately, they fell at the final hurdle and are once again at the start of a new Championship season.

There have been lots of changes at the club in recent months, with players departing the Riverside Stadium and new ones coming in.

Carrick will hope he can have enough time to turn the club’s fortunes around and help these players climb up the table and compete for promotion once again.

As this current crop of Middlesbrough players looks to prove their worth, here at Football League World, we have taken a look at some former players of Middlesbrough’s that you may not have known are still playing football to this day.

We have looked at eight ex-Middlesbrough players below…

George Friend

George Friend originally came through the ranks at Exeter City, but in the early part of his career, he bounced around a few teams.

But it was not until 2010, when he joined Doncaster Rovers, that he gained attention, as his performances in his two years there earned him his move to Middlesbrough.

The left-back, who can also operate as a centre-back, stayed at Boro for eight years and, in that time, played 299 games. He left Middlesbrough in 2020 and joined Birmingham City, and after three years with the Blues, Friend searched for a new club and joined Bristol Rovers that summer.

The 35-year-old signed a one-year deal and has so far played twice in League One for the Gas.

Adam Clayton

Adam Clayton has played for a host of teams in the EFL, but his time at Middlesbrough is probably remembered the most, considering how many games he played for the club.

The midfielder played 241 times for Boro, the most he’s ever appeared for a club in his career, and during that time he helped the club reach the Premier League.

Clayton left the club in 2020 after his contract came to an end, and since he left, he’s played for a few clubs, Birmingham City and Doncaster Rovers being two of them.

He joined Bradford City last season for six months but found himself a free agent once again this summer, and at the age of 34, he joined Rochdale, who are in the National League.

He has so far played six times for the club after joining on a one-year deal.

Justin Hoyte

Justin Hoyte came through at Arsenal, but he left the club in 2008 to join Middlesbrough on a permanent basis. The defender spent eight years at the Riverside Stadium before leaving to join Millwall in 2014.

Hoyte played over 160 times for Middlesbrough during his time at the club, the most he has ever played for a single club.

Since leaving Boro, Hoyte has played for Millwall, Dag & Redbridge, Cincinnati, and Inter Beach FC. It is the latter where he is currently playing.

He joined them in January 2020, and they are an American soccer team that plays in the lower leagues in their standings.

Ryan Shotton

Ryan Shotton was a firm favourite under former Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis and will probably be remembered for his time at the Riverside Stadium.

Shotton came through at Stoke City but played for a lot of EFL teams throughout his career, one of which was Middlesbrough from 2017 to 2020.

The defender played 84 times for Boro, and when he left in 2020 to join Leek Town, not many expected him to still be playing.

Anyway, the defender had a spell in Australia with Melbourne but returned to England in 2021 and joined Hanley Town, where he is still now.

The 34-year-old is a player-coach at the club, but while looking to get into coaching, he hasn’t hung up his boots just yet.

Leroy Lita

This may be a name that some Middlesbrough fans are not aware of, but Leroy Lita played for Boro in the early stages of his career.

Lita joined the club in 2009 and departed in 2011, but in that time, he played 82 games for Boro, with the forward grabbing 20 goals in the process.

But since leaving Middlesbrough, Lita has played for a lot more clubs, and surprisingly, he is still playing to this day.

The forward has been in non-league football for the last few years, with his latest club being Nuneaton, whom he joined in August this year.

Lita is now 38 years old and is seemingly going to continue playing football for as long as his body will let him.

Emilio Nsue

Emilio Nsue is a player who played for Middlesbrough in more recent times, joining the club in 2014 and stayed until 2017.

Nsue, who can play as a right-back, a winger, and a centre-forward, played for Middlesbrough in two seasons in the Championship as well as one in the Premier League.

Nsue played 80 times for the club but lost his place in the team, and that was partly why he left in 2017.

Now at 33, Nsue is still playing football and is doing so for Spanish side Intercity, who play in the lower leagues of their competitions.

Kike Garcia

Kike Garcia is a player who played at the same time as Nsue did for Middlesbrough.

He joined the club in 2014 and stayed for just two years before returning to his homeland of Spain.

Garcia was a popular player in his time at the club; he scored 16 goals in 75 appearances, but towards the end of his time at the club, he started to lose his place in the team.

The forward has stayed in Spain ever since and is still playing football this season with Alaves, whom he joined this summer on a free transfer.

Richard Smallwood

Richard Smallwood might be someone most EFL fans recognise, as he’s played for a host of teams in all three leagues.

Smallwood came through the academy at Middlesbrough, and while breaking into the first team and playing 72 times, the midfielder left the club in 2014.

He has played for a few clubs since, with Hull City and Bradford City being the most recent. It may surprise some fans to know that Smallwood is still playing football and is still part of the set-up at Bradford.

The midfielder joined in July 2022 and has been an important player for the club as the club captain. The experienced player is hoping to be part of a Bradford team that returns to League One after a period away.