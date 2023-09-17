Highlights Several former Cardiff players, including David Marshall and Aron Gunnarsson, are still playing football at a high level.

Other former Cardiff players, such as Bruno Ecuele Manga and Leandro Bacuna, have moved on to different clubs and leagues since their time at the club.

Cardiff City's summer transfer window saw 11 players leave the club.

New manager Erol Bulut made his mark on the Bluebirds' squad. Max Watters, Mark Harris and Gavin Whyte were all amongst those who fell victim to the summer streamlining process.

Sheyi Ojo, Isaak Davies and Joel Bagan left on temporary deals, so will be back at the Cardiff City Stadium next season.

Cardiff City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Max Watters Barnsley Permanent (fee involved) Mark Harris Oxford United Permanent Gavin Whyte Portsmouth Permanent Dillon Phillips Rotherham United Permanent Tom Sang Port Vale Permanent Ryan Allsop Hull City Permanent Sheyi Ojo KV Kortrijk Loan Isaak Davies KV Kortrijk Loan Joel Bagan Zulte Waregem Loan Ollie Denham Dundee United Loan Eli King Morecambe Loan Jack Simpson Without Club Permanent Connor Wickham Without Club Permanent

However, today, we are looking at some of the Cardiff exports who surprised us when we saw that they were still playing.

David Marshall

David Marshall played almost 300 times during a seven-year stint in South Wales. The Scotsman joined the club from Norwich City following their relegation in 2009, and cost £500,000.

During Cardiff's 2013/14 Premier League adventure, Marshall was awarded the club's Player of the Season award, and proved to be one of the best keepers in the country.

He was subsequently appointed as City's captain, and left two years later, when Hull City put a bid worth £5 million on the table.

Marshall has since plied his trade for Wigan Athletic, Derby County, Queens Park Rangers and Hibernian. At 38-years-old, the goalkeeper is still playing to a high standard. He kept ten clean sheets in 33 appearances as the Edinburgh outfit earned a chance to fight it out for a place in the Europa Conference League.

This term, he remains the club's number one, and does not look finished just yet.

Aron Gunnarsson

Aron Gunnarsson is currently playing his football in Qatar with Al-Arabi, and has played over 100 times over the last four seasons.

Like Marshall, he spent most of his prime years in the Welsh capital, and became revered by supporters. Malky Mackay brought him into the club, following a three-year stint with Coventry City.

Gunnarsson's greatest campaign in blue came in 2012/13, when Cardiff were promoted. He built upon his first season success and played 45 second tier matches, in which, he managed to net eight times.

The Icelandic international is now 34-years-old, so cannot have many more terms left in the bank.

Bruno Ecuele Manga

Another long-standing City player yet to hang up his boots is fellow defender, Bruno Ecuele Manga.

The Gabonese international had frequent injury issues that saw him sidelined often, however, he still managed to rack up in excess of 150 appearances.

His £5 million switch to Cardiff in 2014 was Manga's first move away from France since joining Bordeaux 17-years ago. He was a constant threat for the Bluebirds during his first four seasons, and was eventually given the chance to play in England's top division. He featured 38 times as Cardiff failed to avoid the drop zone.

Nowadays, the 35-year-old is back in France with third division side, Niort.

Leandro Bacuna

Leandro Bacuna recently left England, as Dutch side, Groningen, signed him from Watford in July. The Curacao international has played four second tier matches since returning to the club he started his career with.

He spent six months in Hertfordshire, but was deemed surplus to requirements in the summer.

At Cardiff, Bacuna played over 115 times after joining from Reading midway through the 2018/19 season. He only started four matches in the top-flight, but received minutes on a more consistent basis following relegation.

He was a mainstay during the next two seasons, but then Bacuna's game time fizzled out drastically, and he was released in 2022.

Ross McCormack

Championship expert, Ross McCormack is still playing football at the age of 37.

The Scotsman joined Cardiff from Motherwell in 2008, and played more than 75 times over two years. McCormack's best season for the Bluebirds saw him net 23 strikes in the Championship - the second-highest total in the division.

At the end of the 2009/10 campaign, the striker moved to Leeds United, before spells at Fulham and then Aston Villa beckoned.

He has since dropped down the pyramid, and plied his trade with Aldershot Town, before more recently joining Northern Premier League Division One East outfit, Liversedge.

Cameron Jerome

Cardiff City were the first of many clubs to employ Cameron Jerome. He shared a similar record to that of McCormack, playing 73 times in the league, and netting 24.

Following his two-year stint at City almost 20-years ago, Jerome has made a name for himself at Birmingham City, Stoke City, Norwich City, Derby County, Goztepe, Milton Keynes Dons and Luton Town.

He now plays for League One promotion hopefuls, Bolton Wanderers.

Fabio

Fabio came through the ranks at Brazilian side Fluminense, before being snapped up by Manchester United in 2008.

The full-back played just 22 times during a six-year spell with the Red Devils, and moved to Cardiff in 2014. He became a fan-favourite in South Wales, but only spent two terms with the club.

Fabio left for Middlesbrough in 2016, and then spent four years in France with Nantes. He is currently 33-years-old, and has just made a move back to his homeland, signing for Gremio.

Gary Medel

Similarly to Fabio, Chilean hardman Gary Medel moved to a Brazilian outfit this summer. The 36-year-old penned a deal with Vasco de Gama this summer, and started all seven league outings so far - not bad for an aging midfielder.

Medel joined from Spanish side Sevilla after the Bluebirds won promotion to the topflight ten years ago. A four-year deal worth a club record fee was signed, however, he left after just 12 months.

Despite disappointing, the South American's hefty fee was almost fully recouped, as Inter Milan came calling. He played over 100 times for the Nerazzurri before joining Besiktas and then Bologna.

The 36-year-old's career highlight will undoubtedly be his 2015 Copa America triumph with Chile.