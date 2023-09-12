Highlights Bristol City has had some memorable moments in recent years, including a semi-final run in the EFL Cup and a strong finish in the Championship.

Former players like Liam Fontaine, Leroy Lita, Eros Pisano, and Jonathan Kodjia have continued their careers in various leagues and countries.

Players like Niki Mäenpää, Adrian Mariappa, Mark Little, and Richard Keogh have had successful careers with multiple clubs, including stints in the Premier League and abroad.

Bristol City have seen plenty of players come and go during their nine-year stint in the Championship - with some of their finest surprisingly still in action.

The Robins have established themselves as a respectable mid-table unit in the second tier since winning the League One title back in the 2014/15 season.

Reaching the dizzy heights of eighth place back in 2019, a semi-final run in the EFL Cup is what most of the Bristol City faithful will remember fondly in many years to come.

The Cider Army beat the likes of Crystal Palace and Manchester United - a 90th-minute winner from Korey Smith toppling the Red Devils - in the club’s best run in the competition since 1989.

Back to their league conquests, Nigel Pearson led his side to a 14th-place finish in 2023/24, a marginal increase on their performance in the division the season prior. The likes of Haydon Roberts, Jason Knight and Taylor Gardner-Hickman, meanwhile, have all been brought in this summer to aid a top-half push in what will be a hotly-contested Championship.

With new faces through the door looking to write their names in City folklore, we cast our minds back to recent heroes to grace Ashton Gate and find out what they are doing in what is to be another action-packed campaign.

Liam Fontaine

A product of the Fulham academy, Fontaine joined the Robins in 2006 on an initial loan deal as the defender flourished in the side’s League One promotion push.

The former Yeovil Town and Kilmarnock man became a regular for City as they secured promotion in the 2006/07 season, recording 30 league appearances.

The former England youth international was a regular figure in the backline for the following six seasons in the second-tier before returning to Yeovil on loan in 2013.

It proved to be a final year in the south west for Fontaine, recording more than 200 appearances for Bristol City, before joining Hibernian the following year.

He has since enjoyed a positive spell in Scotland with Hibs, Ross County and Dundee - winning the Scottish Championship twice along with the Scottish Cup.

The 41-year-old has since returned to the capital, heading into his second season as captain of third-tier side Edinburgh City, aiming to make a hopeful push for promotion.

Leroy Lita

An experienced goalscorer up and down the footballing pyramid, it was Bristol City where Lita first began to express his talents in the final third.

The youngster made his debut during the 2002/03 season with the Robins battling for promotion from their third tier, scoring two goals from 15 outings.

Slowly working his way into the fold, it was his third and final season in the south west where he really began to shine, scoring 24 times as City narrowly evaded the play-offs.

It was not all doom and gloom for Lita, however, joining Reading the following season to help the Royals lift the Championship title, scoring 11 times.

The journeyman continued to ply his trade across the top two tiers of English football, playing for the likes of Middlesbrough, Swansea City and Yeovil Town before taking the plunge into the non-league scene.

The 38-year-old still has the hunger for goals with a recent return to seventh-tier side Nuneaton Borough ahead of this season.

Eros Pisano

Pisano boasted an established career in his home country, Italy, before making the move to Ashton Gate in 2017.

The right-back played for the likes of Pisa, Genoa and Palermo in the top two tiers of Italian football, helping the latter win the Serie B title in the 2013/14 season.

Injury concerns hampered his first season despite becoming a first-team starter, playing 16 times as the Robins recorded an 11th place finish.

Game time, however, did not increase the following year, playing another 15 Championship fixtures and was subsequently released after two years at the club.

Back in Italy, the 36-year-old now finds himself at Serie C outfit Lumezzane following a brief return to Pisa.

Jonathan Kodjia

A short but sweet spell at Ashton Gate, Kodjia certainly left an impact on Ashton Gate.

Joining from Angers in 2015 following a prolific season in Ligue 2, scoring 15 times, the Ivory Coast international improved on his personal best with 18 goals in his first season at the club.

A productive outing, Championship rivals soon came calling with Aston Villa signing the forward the following year for an initial £11 million fee.

He duly delivered upon arrival, scoring 19 times in the second tier before game time began to deteriorate, joining Al-Gharafa SC in 2020 with the Second City outfit back in the Premier League.

The 33-year-old has since returned to France, joining Ligue 2 side Annecy this summer.

Niki Mäenpää

The Finnish international enjoyed an extensive career in the Netherlands before moving to England, playing for the likes of Den Bosch, Willem II and VVV-Venlo - playing more than 100 times for the Good Old.

A move to the south coast beckoned in 2015, signing for Brighton & Hove Albion where game time in between the sticks was limited, making just one league appearance for the Seagulls in three seasons.

Following the expiration of his contract, he joined Bristol City, where he enjoyed a slightly more productive outing, playing 26 Championship matches in his first season before Daniel Bentley took over the number one spot, resulting in him taking up the deputy role.

Mäenpää instead made the switch to Italian side Venezia, recording 25 appearances in both Serie A and B before returning to Finland this summer at 38, plying his trade for the nation's giants HJK Helsinki.

Adrian Mariappa

The Watford academy graduate was a mainstay for the Hornets in his early years, playing more than 200 times for the club as an established Championship outfit before opting for a second attempt at the Premier League in 2012 with Reading.

The defender played 29 times as the Royals were relegated, joining Crystal Palace, notching another 39 top-flight appearances in south London.

A return to Watford materialised soon after, with another 81 Premier League outings to his name across four seasons as they suffered the drop in 2020.

The Jamaican international made the switch to Bristol City the following season, playing 25 times for the Robins to help bolster their defensive options.

A move to Australia quickly followed with A-League side Macarthur FC, only to return to England with Burton Albion and Salford City, where the 38-year-old heads into his first full season with the Ammies.

Mark Little

Little was already an established EFL asset before joining the club in 2014, playing more than 150 matches for Peterborough United in both the second and third tier.

The right-back helped Bristol City lift the League One title in his first season for the club, making 37 league appearances, before making another 50 times in the Championship.

The former Wolves man continued to ply his trade in the Football League after leaving City in 2017, joining the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Yeovil Town and rivals Bristol Rovers.

The 35-year-old has since moved to Wales, heading into his second season with top-flight side Penybont.

Richard Keogh

Keogh joined Bristol City for the 2005/06 season after leaving Stoke City, recording 40 appearances in two seasons for the club as a teenager despite various loan spells.

The Irish international enjoyed stints at Carlisle United and Coventry City before the big move to Derby County, where he became an established force in the Championship, recording more than 300 appearances for the Rams.

The experienced defender, meanwhile, has bounced across various EFL outfits in the last three years, leading the backline for MK Dons, Huddersfield Town, Blackpool and Ipswich Town. The 37-year-old has since made another move, joining League One side Wycombe Wanderers this season.