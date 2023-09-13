Highlights Blackburn Rovers will aim to challenge for promotion in the Championship this season under the guidance of Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Blackburn Rovers will be aiming to challenge for promotion once again in the Championship this season.

Rovers suffered heartbreak as they missed out on the play-offs on goal difference last season, but they will be hoping to push for the top six again this campaign under the expert guidance of Jon Dahl Tomasson, although the Dane's ability to do business in the transfer market this summer was limited after the club's budget was cut.

It has been a turbulent time for Blackburn since the takeover by the Venky's in November 2010, with the club being relegated from the Premier League in 2012 and even dropping into League One in 2017.

Rovers have enjoyed plenty of success in their history, most notably winning the Premier League title in the 1994-95 season, and a number of high-profile players have plied their trade at Ewood Park over the years.

We looked at some of those players who have previously played for Blackburn that are surprisingly still playing now.

Morten Gamst Pedersen

Pedersen spent nine years at Ewood Park after making the move from Norwegian side Tromsø in 2004.

The midfielder was a mainstay in the Rovers side in the Premier League, with his best return coming in the 2005-06 season when he scored 10 goals and provided six assists.

Pedersen established himself as a regular for Norway during his time in Lancashire and he remained with Blackburn for one season after relegation from the Championship before departing for Turkish outfit Karabükspor in 2013.

He has played for a number of clubs in Norway since leaving Karabükspor in 2014 and despite now being 42 years of age, he currently plays for Ranheim in the Norwegian second tier.

Roque Santa Cruz

Like Pedersen, Santa Cruz is also 42 and still going strong.

The striker joined Rovers from German giants Bayern Munich in July 2007 and he enjoyed an outstanding debut season at Ewood Park, scoring 23 goals in all competitions and finishing as the Premier League's fourth-highest goalscorer behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Fernando Torres and Emmanuel Adebayor.

Santa Cruz's form declined the following season as he netted just six times in all competitions, but that did not stop Manchester City from paying £17 million for him in June 2009.

He struggled to make an impact at the Etihad Stadium and he returned to Blackburn on loan in January 2011, but he failed to score in 10 appearances.

Santa Cruz went on to have spells with Real Betis, Malaga, Cruz Azul and Olimpia and he now plays for Libertad in his native Paraguay.

Matt Derbyshire

Derbyshire is a boyhood Rovers fan and he joined the club from non-league side Great Harwood Town in November 2003.

After progressing through the academy, the striker established himself in the first team and was named Young Player of the Year in the 2004-05 season.

Derbyshire found himself out of favour under both Paul Ince and Sam Allardyce and he joined Olympiacos on loan in January 2009 before making the move permanent that summer, departing Ewood Park after scoring 20 goals in 86 appearances for Blackburn.

He went on to play for a host of clubs, including Birmingham City, Nottingham Forest, Oldham Athletic, Blackpool, Rotherham United, Omonia, Macarthur FC, AEK Larnaca and NorthEast United before joining League Two side Bradford City in January, reuniting with former Rovers manager Mark Hughes.

The Bantams were beaten by Carlisle United in the play-off semi-finals last season, but at the age of 37, Derbyshire will be hoping to fire his side to promotion this time around.

Martin Olsson

Olsson arrived Ewood Park from Swedish side Hogaborgs BK in January 2006 and after graduating from the academy, he scored five goals in 142 appearances for the club.

The defender departed for Norwich City in July 2013 and after three-and-a-half years at Carrow Road, he made the move to Swansea City in January 2017.

Olsson returned to Sweden with Helsingborgs IF in 2020 and had a spell with Häcken BK before joining Malmo in August 2021.

The 35-year-old remains an important part of the Malmo squad, while he still features for Sweden at international level.

Mame Biram Diouf

Diouf spent the 2010-11 season on loan with Rovers from Manchester United, scoring six goals in 29 appearances in all competitions.

The striker struggled to establish himself at Old Trafford following his return and he departed for German side Hannover 96 on a permanent basis in January 2012.

Diouf returned to England with Stoke City in June 2014 and he spent the next six years with the Potters, scoring 25 goals in 157 appearances.

The 35-year-old has played in Turkey for the last three years, having spells with Hatayspor and Konyaspor before joining Goztepe this summer.

Carlos Villanueva

Midfielder Villanueva joined Blackburn on loan from Chilean outfit Audax Italiano in August 2008, scoring two goals and providing four assists in 21 appearances in all competitions.

Rovers opted against signing Villanueva permanently at the end of the season and he made the move to Al Shabab Dubai in 2009, going on to have stints with Universidad Catolica, Al-Ittihad, Al-Fahya and Pallestino.

The 37-year-old currently plays for Magallanes in his native Chile.

Franco Di Santo

Striker Di Santo spent the 2009-10 season on loan with Rovers from Chelsea, scoring just one goal in 24 appearances in all competitions.

He joined Blackburn's Lancashire rivals Wigan Athletic on a permanent basis in August 2010, but his struggles in front of goal continued as he netted just 14 times in 97 appearances for the Latics.

Di Santo then had spells in Germany with Werder Bremen and Schalke and he has played for a number of clubs since leaving the latter in 2019, including Rayo Vallecano, Atletico Mineiro, San Lorenzo, Goztepe and Tijuana.

The 34-year-old was on the move once again this summer, joining Chilean outfit Universidad Catolica.

Steven Nzonzi

Nzonzi joined Rovers from French side Amiens in 2009 and he was a regular for the club in the Premier League, scoring five goals in 96 appearances during his three-year spell at Ewood Park.

The midfielder departed for Stoke in August 2012 following Blackburn's relegation from the top flight and he impressed for the Potters, winning their Player of the Year award in the 2014-15 season and earning himself a £7 million move to Sevilla in July 2015.

Nzonzi thrived following his move to Spain, helping his side to win the Europa League in 2016, while he received his first call up to the France squad in November 2017.

The 34-year-old made the switch to Roma in August 2018 and he went on to have stints with Galatasaray, Rennes and Al-Rayyan before joining Turkish side Konyaspor this summer.