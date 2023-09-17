Highlights Several former Birmingham players, including Marcus Bent and Cameron Jerome, are still playing professional football, albeit at lower-league and non-league levels.

Goalkeeper Joe Hart, once on loan at Birmingham, enjoyed success and played a key role in the team's Premier League season before moving on to other clubs like Manchester City and Celtic.

Birmingham City are a club on the rise following the American takeover of the Blues.

The Championship side will be hoping that John Eustace can lead the team to a promotion push within the next couple of years.

It has been over a decade since St. Andrew’s hosted a Premier League game, with Birmingham suffering relegation to the second tier in 2011.

Since then, the club has struggled to compete at the top of the table, drifting in and around the relegation battle and mid-table.

Birmingham have finished in the top six just once since dropping into the Championship, with recent seasons seeing them come 17th, 20th, 18th, 20th, 17th, 19th and 19th.

Making the leap into the play-off places this year will require a lot of work, but Eustace has earned plenty of praise for his role in helping turn things around at the club.

Holding onto the manager could be key to maintaining this bright outlook for the future of the Blues.

But here we take a look at some of the players that are long gone from St. Andrew’s.

Here are eight former Birmingham players you won’t believe are still playing…

Marcus Bent

Bent spent three years at Birmingham, joining the club in 2008 from Charlton Athletic.

The forward only made 33 appearances during his time with the Blues, spending most of his time with the club out on loan.

He had stints with Middlesbrough, QPR, Wolves and Sheffield United before departing permanently in 2011.

The now 45-year-old joined Mitra Kukar as his career began to peter out.

However, he has not given up his playing days just yet as he continues to ply his trade in non-league football.

Bent was last seen playing for Cornard United, who he joined in 2020.

Cameron Jerome

Jerome signed for Birmingham in 2006, spending five years with the club.

During that time, he helped Steve Bruce’s side gain promotion to the Premier League, establishing the Blues in the top flight.

Jerome spent four of his five seasons at St. Andrew’s competing in the top flight, earning promotion from the Championship twice.

The winger departed the club after suffering relegation to the second tier in 2011.

Jerome featured off the bench as the team won the League Cup final that campaign, but Alex McLeish’s still fell to 18th in the table on the final day.

Jerome has since played for the likes of Stoke City, Norwich City and Derby County.

The now 37-year-old currently plies his trade in League One with Bolton Wanderers.

Joe Hart

Hart spent a season on loan at Birmingham City from Manchester City, earning a lot of plaudits for his performances.

The goalkeeper was a key part of the side as they finished ninth in the Premier League.

This played a key role in helping Hart become a full English international, as well as Man City’s number one choice between the sticks.

But the shot stopper was replaced in goals in 2016 following the arrival of Pep Guardiola as manager.

Hart played for the likes of Torino, West Ham and Burnley after leaving City.

The 36-year-old is currently with Celtic.

Matt Derbyshire

Derbyshire signed for Birmingham in 2010 as part of a season-long loan deal with Greek giants Olympiacos.

The forward played just 13 times for Birmingham, failing to score for the team during this time.

The now 37-year-old bounced around English football following his departure from Olympiacos, signing for the likes of Nottingham Forest and Rotherham United.

Derbyshire also played for the likes of Macarthur FC, AEK Larnaca and Omonia.

Derbyshire currently plies his trade in League Two with Bradford City.

Mauro Zárate

Zárate is another player that only joined Birmingham as part of a loan agreement.

The Argentine featured for the Blues in the Premier League, playing 14 times for the club while on loan from Al-Sadd.

The forward scored four goals, but his performances were not enough to prevent the team from suffering the drop back to the Championship after just one year in the top flight.

Zárate went on loan to Lazio before signing for the Italian giants on a permanent basis in 2009, before making a return to English football in 2014 with West Ham.

The 36-year-old also played for QPR and Watford.

Zárate is currently competing in Serie B with Italian side Cosenza.

David Stockdale

The goalkeeper signed for Birmingham in 2017, spending three years with the Blues.

Stockdale made 36 appearances for Birmingham during his time at St. Andrew’s, before departing for Wycombe Wanderers in 2020 after a loan spell at the club.

The shot stopper spent two years with Wanderers, helping the team gain promotion to the Championship.

The 37-year-old went on to help Sheffield Wednesday gain promotion to the second tier as well in 2023, before leaving at the end of his contract.

Stockdale signed for York City, returning to his first club after his stint with the Owls.

Curtis Davies

Davies signed for Birmingham in 2011 following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

He made almost 100 appearances for the Blues during a two-year spell at St. Andrew’s, scoring 11 times.

The defender was an important part of the side before departing for Hull City in 2013.

Davies earned top flight experience during his time with the Tigers, where he was an important part of the first team squad until his exit in 2017.

Davies went on to play for Derby County until earlier this year, with the defender leaving the Rams in League One.

The 38-year-old currently plays for Cheltenham Town.

Leroy Lita

Lita signed for Birmingham from Swansea City, spending a short time on loan with the Blues.

The forward scored three goals in 10 appearances for the club before returning to South Wales.

Lita later signed for the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Brighton, Barnsley, Notts County and Yeovil Town.

But his time competing at a high level came to an end in 2018 when he took the move into non-league football.

Lita has moved around a lot over the years, but he has carried on playing despite reaching the age of 38.

The former Chelsea academy graduate currently plays for Nuneaton Borough in the seventh tier of English football.