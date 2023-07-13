The release of the new version of Football Manager will be hotly-anticipated by many football fans.

No details have yet been released about when to expect Football Manager 2024, but according to FourFourTwo, the game should be released in early November, with a trailer likely to drop in early September.

Of course, one of the toughest decisions is which team to start a career mode with, so we looked at which EFL sides you should consider managing on FM 24.

Leicester City

Leicester will be among the promotion favourites in the Championship next season.

The Foxes endured an incredibly disappointing campaign as they were relegated from the Premier League last season, but they look well-placed to challenge for an instant return under the guidance of former Manchester City assistant manager Enzo Maresca.

Despite the departures of key players such as Youri Tielemans and James Maddison and the likely exit of Harvey Barnes, Leicester have had a strong start to the window with the arrivals of Conor Coady and Harry Winks, with the prospect of further high-profile additions.

With one of the strongest squads and biggest budgets in the Championship, the Foxes will be an excellent team to play as, but can you guide the former Premier League champions and FA Cup winners back to their former glory?

Leeds United

Like Leicester, it was an incredibly underwhelming season for Leeds as they were relegated from the Premier League.

Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce all failed to turn around their fortunes, with two-time Championship winner Daniel Farke tasked with the challenge of securing promotion at the first attempt.

The Whites are facing the prospect of losing a number of their main men such as Patrick Bamford, Jack Harrison, Tyler Adams, Rodrigo and Wilfried Gnonto, so their squad could look significantly different by the time of the release of Football Manager 2024.

But under the ownership of 49ers Enterprises, Farke will likely be given the resources to build a competitive squad, meaning you will be working from a strong base if you decide to manage the West Yorkshire outfit.

Ipswich Town

Ipswich are being tipped for big things in the Championship this season after their promotion from League One.

Under the expert guidance of Kieran McKenna, the Tractor Boys enjoyed a relentless second half of the season, going unbeaten in their last 19 games to secure their return to the second tier.

Ipswich's current squad is well-equipped to achieve success in the Championship, with the likes of Leif Davis, Wes Burns, Conor Chaplin, Nathan Broadhead, Harry Clarke, Jack Taylor and George Hirst all representing excellent options.

But the club are known to have vast financial resources and are likely to strengthen further over the coming months, so the Tractor Boys could be one of the most exciting teams to manage in Football Manager 24.

Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough missed out on promotion last season as they were beaten by Coventry City in the play-off semi-finals.

But they are widely expected to challenge again next season under Michael Carrick and they have been incredibly busy in the transfer market so far this summer.

Boro have brought in a number of exciting young players such as Alex Gilbert, Rav van den Berg, Morgan Rogers and Sammy Silvera and if you can develop them, they could be an asset in your side for years to come.

Should you choose to manage Boro, you will also have the top goalscorer in the Championship last season, Chuba Akpom, at your disposal, as well as dangerous attacking threats such as Hayden Hackney, Riley McGree and Marcus Forss.

Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth are back in the Championship for the first time since 2010 after winning the League One title last season.

The Pilgrims were crowned champions after accumulating an impressive 101 points, despite operating on a lower budget than many of their promotion rivals.

Financial restrictions could make managing the Pilgrims in the second tier a challenge, but they have a talented young squad with plenty of room for improvement.

Argyle have never been in the Premier League before, could you change that by leading them to the top flight?

Derby County

Should you wish to take on a team in League One, there are few better options than Derby.

The Rams were one game away from the Premier League as they reached the Championship play-off final in 2014 and 2019, but financial mismanagement saw them relegated to the third tier in 2022 after a 21-point deduction.

Owner David Clowes has restored stability at Pride Park and after narrowly missing out on the play-offs last season, Paul Warne will be hoping to mount another promotion challenge next season.

The Rams have had a strong summer so far, recruiting the likes of Sonny Bradley, Curtis Nelson, Joe Ward, Conor Washington and Kane Wilson and there will be more to follow over the coming months.

You will have an excellent chance of achieving promotion with Derby and with what should be a healthy budget, there is potential for future success.

Wrexham

Despite being in League Two, it is likely Wrexham will be one of the EFL sides attracting the most attention next season.

The Red Dragons were promoted from the National League last season, winning the title with an incredible 111 points.

Wrexham return to the EFL for the first time since 2008 and many are predicting them to challenge towards the top of the fourth tier under the ownership of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, with the pair expected to back Phil Parkinson in the transfer market this summer.

The Welsh side already have a strong squad after attracting players such as Ben Foster, Ben Tozer, Elliot Lee and Paul Mullin to join them in the National League, but they will have one of the division's bigger budgets to allow you to improve the squad further.

Wrexham's rise up the leagues looks set to continue in the coming years, but how far could you take them?

Notts County

While not attracting the same publicity as Wrexham, Notts County's campaign in the National League last season was equally as impressive.

The Magpies missed out on the title despite accumulating a remarkable 107 points, but they did achieve promotion after beating Chesterfield on penalties in the play-off final at Wembley.

Notts convinced striker David McGoldrick, who was Derby's top scorer in League One last season with 25 goals, to drop down a division to join them this summer and the 35-year-old could form a prolific partnership with Macauley Langstaff, who scored an unbelievable 42 goals last term.

The Magpies' attacking quality provides an excellent platform to achieve success in the game and as with Wrexham, you will have the funds to be able to invest in the squad.