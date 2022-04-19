8 dribbles, 22 duels: The Blackburn Rovers player who can hold his head high after defeat to Stoke

Blackburn Rovers saw their Championship play-off hopes sufer yet another blow on Monday afternoon, as they were beaten 1-0 by Stoke City at Ewood Park.

Jacob Brown’s fifth minute strike was enough to secure all three points for the Potters, and leave the hosts with just two wins from their last 15 games.

That means that Rovers are now eighth in the second-tier standings, three points adrift of the top six, with just three games left to play.

But despite that, one positive for Blackburn from that latest defeat, was the performance of Sam Gallagher, who impressed with his performance and work rate throughout the course of the 90 minutes.

But just how good was Gallagher for Rovers in defeat on Monday?

Here, we’ve taken a look at the striker’s stats from that game – according to SofaScore – in order to find out.

Throughout the course of the match, Gallagher did look to be one of Blackburn’s most heaviy involved players, and the numbers do seem to back that up.

During the game, the striker entered ino 22 duels, which is seven more than any other Blackburn player, showing just how willing he was to try and make an impression on the game.

Indeed, the 26-year-old was particularly impressive in the air on Monday, winning five of the six aerial duels that he entered into.

It was not only the physical aspect of the game that Gallagher stood out in on Monday for Blackburn, but also with the ball at his feet.

The striker attempted eight dribbles across the course of the match, which was also five more than any other player, and with five of those dribbles proving successful, he certainly caused plenty of problems for the Stoke defence.

One of those dribbles would lead to a stunning curling effort from inside the Stoke area which cannoned of the woodwork when it deserved a goal, and proved to be one of five shots that Gallagher had during the course of the match, two of which were on target, and one of which was blocked.

Not only did that highlight the threat that the former Southampton man posed to Jack Bonham in the Stoke goal, it also meant that Gallagher came out on Blackburn’s leading man in terms of shots taken on Monday as well.

With this coming off the back of important goals and performances in recent clashes with the likes of Derby and Blackpool, it seems that amid the frustration around this recent run at Blackburn, the form of Gallagher is one source of positivity the club can take forward, potentially into next season.