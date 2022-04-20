8 Derby County players that could be sold or released in the summer transfer window

Derby County will be hoping that prospective owner Chris Kirchner will be able to finalise a takeover deal in the not-too-distant future.

With the Rams set to play their football in League One next season, it could turn out to be an extremely busy summer of transfer activity at Pride Park.

Whereas Wayne Rooney’s ability to sign players for fees will depend on whether the club is under new ownership, he will also need to make decisions regarding the futures of some of the current members of his squad.

Luke Plange and Festy Ebosele are set to link up with Crystal Palace and Udinese following the culmination of the 2021/22 campaign whilst Kamil Jozwiak recently secured a switch to Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC.

Ahead of Derby’s meeting with Bristol City this weekend, we have decided to take a look at eight players that could be sold or released in the summer transfer window.

Check them out now in this list…