8 current free agents that Wigan Athletic should definitely consider

Wigan and boss Leam Richardson have had a somewhat quiet transfer window so far, with the club signing only two players during the offseason.

One of the names is a big signing, with Ryan Nyambe being snatched up on a free transfer from Blackburn Rovers – and considering the player’s experience in the EFL and his performances for the Ewood Park outfit, it could be a shrewd move from the Latics.

Signing a player like the defender shows that the free agent market can be quite handy and if used to your advantage, can throw up some diamonds that the club could benefit from. Other clubs have used it to their advantage too this window but there are still plenty of players that can be signed for absolutely nothing that Wigan could consider adding to their ranks.

With that in mind then, here are eight current free agents that Wigan could look at adding to their squad.