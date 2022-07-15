8 current free agents that West Brom should definitely consider

Last year was a bit of an up and down one for West Brom.

After starting the season under the management of Valerien Ismael, a poor run of form saw him dismissed from his duties in February.

Steve Bruce came in as his replacement although things didn’t go quite to plan considering the Baggies had sat fifth in the league when Ismael left.

Nevertheless, Albion improved their form towards the end of the season and ended up with a solid tenth place finish.

Finishing the league sat eight points away from the top six, Steve Bruce is aiming to restructure his side this summer to ensure they are able to break into those positions next season.

This is also Bruce’s first summer as manager at the Hawthorns meaning he has the chance to put his own stamp on the side.

With that in mind, here we take a look at eight free agents that West Brom could consider adding to their ranks this summer.