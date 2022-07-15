8 current free agents that Watford should definitely consider

The 2021/22 campaign was a total disaster for Watford.

Struggling badly on their return to the top-flight after promotion from the Championship, the club went through three managers on their way to a 19th-placed Premier League finish.

The appointment of Rob Edwards has brought optimism in WD18 that things this upcoming season could be different, though, with the club said to want to shake the ‘hire and fire’ reputation they have gained in recent years.

Transfer activity so far this summer has been rather quiet at the club, surprisingly.

Many expected quite a big re-build, but so far, there has been just two arrivals – forwards Vakoun Bayo and Rey Manaj.

Emmanuel Dennis and Ismaila Sarr are still on the books, too, however, surely that will change before the end of the current window.

With finances likely to be somewhat tight after relegation, one area the club could target is free agency.

At this stage, the best out there have already been snapped up, but here are eight options potentially worth considering for the Hornets, for various reasons.