8 current free agents that Stoke City should definitely consider

Michael O’Neill can be pleased with the progress made in the transfer window so far as Stoke City tool up for the 2022/23 Championship campaign.

Last term was ultimately a disappointing one as the Potters were unable to maintain a significant play-off push but as O’Neill nears three years at the helm, failing to meet expectations again could be fatal.

Centre-back Aden Flint and midfielder Josh Laurent represent smart free-agent additions while loan pair Harry Clarke (Arsenal) and Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth) will add more quality to the squad and permanent signing Liam McCarron offers more depth on the left flank.

With a little more than a fortnight to go now until the start of the new season, there is still one or two more additions that you feel the Northern Irish coach will want to make.

It would not be a surprise to see the Potters dip into the loan or transfer markets again but today we’ve highlighted eight current free agents that they should definitely consider…