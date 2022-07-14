8 current free agents that Sheffield United should definitely consider

Sheffield United will be aiming to secure promotion back to the Premier League this season.

The Blades narrowly missed out on promotion from the Championship last campaign.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side finished 5th in the table, securing a play-off place.

But over their two legs against Nottingham Forest, a penalty shootout proved decisive for Steve Cooper’s side.

Defeat has left United preparing for life in the second division once again.

This will be the team’s second campaign back in this tier of English football, having previously spent two terms in the top flight under Chris Wilder.

Managing squad turnover through the summer will be key to the team’s chances this year.

Players such as Morgan Gibbs-White have returned to their parent clubs after impressive seasons at Bramall Lane.

But high profile names like Ciaran Clark have also arrived to bolster the squad’s defensive options.

Here are eight current free agents Sheffield United should definitely consider…