8 current free agents that Reading FC should definitely consider

Published

1 hour ago

on

Championship side Reading have already been reasonably busy this summer with seven signings coming through the door at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

In fairness, they required these additions considering the number of players that have left Berkshire in recent months, with the likes of John Swift, Josh Laurent and Andy Rinomhota all going elsewhere on the expiration of their contracts.

Most of their loanees have also gone, with Tom Dele-Bashiru, Danny Drinkwater and Baba Rahman all returning to their parent clubs in May, though Tom Ince has put pen to paper on a long-term deal at the second-tier side.

So far this summer, they have been limited to recruiting free agents and loanees with Ince and Bouzanis both arriving at the end of their deals at Stoke City and Sutton United, Shane Long coming in earlier this month and Sam Hutchinson officially joining this week.

However, there are quite a few other potential free transfers they could look at in the coming days and weeks – and we have picked eight out-of-contract players who could be suited to the Royals.


