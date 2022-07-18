8 current free agents that Millwall should definitely consider

Millwall will be aiming to launch another push for a top-six finish later this year under the guidance of manager Gary Rowett.

The Lions narrowly missed out on a play-off place last season and are set to face Stoke City on the opening weekend of the 2022/23 campaign.

Ahead of this upcoming clash, Millwall have managed to bolster their squad by securing the services of four players.

Zian Flemming, Benik Afobe and George Honeyman have all joined the club on permanent deals whilst the Lions recently signed Charlie Cresswell on a temporary basis from Leeds United.

Whereas Rowett is already able to turn to some classy operators for inspiration at The Den, he could potentially find it beneficial to cast his eye on some players who are currently on the lookout for new clubs.

Here, we have decided to take a look at eight current free agents that Millwall should consider making a move for.

