8 current free agents that Middlesbrough should definitely consider

As the new season approaches, Chris Wilder is looking to add to his Middlesbrough side so they can try and get a top six finish next season.

Boro did well last year and came close to the play-offs showing they’re not far off but the competition for the play-offs will no doubt be fierce next season so Wilder needs to ensure his side is in the right shape to do so.

There have been some solid arrivals at the Riverside so far this summer but there are still areas that need some further development which the manager will need to look at before the new campaign gets underway.

With the season edging closer, although players are being snapped up there are plenty of free agents in the market still looking for a club.

With that in mind, here we take a look at eight free agents that Middlesbrough could consider adding to their ranks this summer.