8 current free agents that Luton Town should definitely consider

Enjoying an incredible 2021/22 Championship campaign, Luton Town will be growing more ambitious during this pre-season.

Nathan Jones’ side managed to defy belief by securing a play-off spot, before they were edged out of the competition by Huddersfield Town, that was despite an excellent performance up in Yorkshire for the return leg.

Looking to go even better when the new season begins at the end of this month, the Hatters have made a positive start to the summer transfer window.

Adding quality already with the additions of Alfie Doughty, Cauley Woodrow, Matt Macey, Louie Watson, Ethan Horvath and Carlton Morris, Jones will be striving to conclude his summer business as early as he can.

It remains to be seen how much business Jones intends to do at this stage, after he hinted at adding a further five players, before the additions of the latest three arrivals.

Here, we take a look at current free agents that the Hatters could be keeping an eye on this month.