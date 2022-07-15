8 current free agents that Ipswich Town should definitely consider

Following another mid-table finish in League One last season, Ipswich Town fans are hoping that the upcoming 2022-23 campaign is finally the one where they break through and get back to the Championship after a few years of suffering.

It was in 2019 when the Tractor Boys suffered relegation to the third tier after 17 straight seasons in the same division, and they’ve so far found it difficult to launch a promotion push.

Paul Lambert couldn’t resurrect Town, and neither could Paul Cook following his full-scale rebuild last summer – now the onus is on former Manchester United coach Kieran McKenna to get the job done.

So far this summer, McKenna has added four players to his squad, with strikers Freddie Ladapo and Tyreece John-Jules being joined by versatile midfielder Dominic Ball and left wing-back Greg Leigh.

There’s still more needed for Ipswich though, and the Northern Irish boss could look towards free agency – just like he has done with all-but John-Jules’ arrival – to fill his squad out.

Let’s take a look at EIGHT individuals that McKenna should seriously consider in the coming weeks.