8 current free agents that Hull City should definitely consider

Hull City are in the midst of one of the most exciting transfer windows in recent years at the club.

The Tigers promised a lot with their business in January and will be hoping to pull off a few more shrewd additions this summer window, their first under Acun Ilicali’s ownership.

Nathan Baxter, Jean-Michael Seri, Ozan Tufan, Tobias Figueiredo and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh have already made their way through the door at the MKM Stadium, but there is a long way to go before Shota Arveladze’s squad takes shape for their curtain-raising Championship outing at home to Bristol City.

A top half finish would certainly be a successful season in just the Tigers’ second since winning the League One title, but it does feel like the ambitions are far stronger than that.

It will be interesting to see Arveladze’s capabilities in a larger sample size after a full pre-season with the squad.

Here, we have taken a look at eight free agents Hull should definitely consider this summer…