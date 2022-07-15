8 current free agents that Derby County should definitely consider

League One side Derby County will be looking to make a considerable number of signings before the new season starts, with plenty of names to recruit in their quest to get back to the second tier at the first time of asking.

The calibre of players they have recruited certainly cannot be questioned – but depth could be key in separating them and some of their potential promotion rivals – with Sheffield Wednesday one team likely to be competing at the top end.

The size of the club and the pulling power of Liam Rosenior will serve them well in the coming days, weeks and months as they try to seal more agreements, though they are limited in the players they can recruit with the Rams likely to be restricted to loan deals and free agents this summer.

Potentially likely to use up all five loan slots to give themselves the best chance of having a sufficient amount of depth, they will also need to continue taking a look at the free-agent market.

And with this, we have selected eight out-of-contract players they should be having a closer look at.