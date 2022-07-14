8 current free agents that Charlton Athletic should definitely consider

Charlton Athletic will be determined to reach new heights in League One later this year after experiencing an underwhelming 2021/22 campaign at this level.

The Addicks were forced to settle for a 13th-place finish in the third-tier standings as they struggled considerably with their consistency.

Since opting to draft in Ben Garner as Johnnie Jackson’s replacement, Charlton have managed to add some fresh faces to their squad.

Joe Wollacott, Mandela Egbo, Connor McGrandles and Eoghan O’Connell have all joined the club on permanent deals whilst Steven Sessegnon recently sealed a temporary switch to The Valley from Fulham.

With Charlton looking to achieve a relative amount of success in League One during the upcoming term, Garner could potentially find some gems in the free-agency market as many players are still looking for new clubs.

Here, we have decided to take a look at eight current free agents that Charlton should definitely consider making a move for.

Check them out now!