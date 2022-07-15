Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol Rovers

8 current free agents that Bristol Rovers should definitely consider

Published

11 seconds ago

on

CLICK TO START GALLERY

Having spent five years in a row at League One level, Bristol Rovers suffered the brutal embarrassment of finishing bottom of the pile in the third tier during the 2020-21 season.

It was up to Joey Barton to build his squad back up in order to secure an immediate return from League Two, and they did just that – although they left it very late.

The Gas snuck into the automatic promotion spots in the final matchday of the 2021-22 season, having spent the majority of the previous two months in the play-off places.

A 7-0 thumping of Scunthorpe United though secured their place back in League One, pipping Northampton Town by virtue of goals scored to win back their spot in the third tier.

This summer, Barton has already been active in the transfer window, with the likes of James Connolly, John Marquis and others arriving, but who else could end up arriving from the free agents market?

Let’s take a look at EIGHT individuals who Rovers could be a good fit for Rovers in the coming weeks.


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 8 current free agents that Bristol Rovers should definitely consider

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: