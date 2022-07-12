8 current free agents that Bristol City should definitely consider

Bristol City have made a strong start to the summer transfer window as they prepare for another season in the Championship.

Pinching Kal Naismith from Luton Town was an excellent bit of business while Kane Wilson arrives on the back of a season in which he won the League Two Player of the Season award, Mark Sykes is deserving of his move up to the Championship, and 20-year-old Stefan Bajic is a goalkeeper with a big future.

That all four players joined on free transfers speaks volumes about not just the quality of the recruitment but also how well regarded the project that Nigel Pearson is building at Ashton Gate is.

There’s still a fair way to go in the window, though, with EFL clubs able to make transfers until the end of August, and the Robins won’t feel they’re done yet.

They’ve got a few more players to offload while Pearson will want to add one or two more to his squad.

He’s made it no secret they don’t have a huge amount of money for transfer fees and with that in mind, here are eight current free agents that Bristol City should definitely consider…