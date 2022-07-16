8 current free agents that Blackburn Rovers should definitely consider

It has been a very quiet summer transfer window so far for Blackburn Rovers.

Despite the departure of a long list of first-team players at the end of the season upon the expiry of their contracts or loans, the club have yet to make any first-team signings since the market opened.

That is something that will no doubt have to change if the club are to be competitive in the Championship next season, under the management of new head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson.

With finances something that every club will of course have to manage in the current era, that may make it difficult for the club to pay too many transfer fees in order to make those signings.

One way the club can recruit despite that, is of course to explore the free agent market, with a number of players available for nothing after leaving their previous club at the end of last season.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at eight players currently without a club that Blackburn should consider pursuing this summer, right here.